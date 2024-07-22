Stand Upright Rebooted Trello Link (July 2024)

Hungry for information about this JoJo-inspired game? We have the Stand Upright Rebooted Trello link that you might need here. This board is a real treasure trove of information about this game, so that you can have an easier time playing it. Keep reading to learn all about it.

Stand Upright Rebooted Trello Link

You can join the official Stand Upright Rebooted Trello with this link. We last checked it was working on July 22, 2024.

You don’t need to be registered to Trello, since at the moment, the board is public. But if you decide to register a Trello account, you can add it to your favorites and find it quickly by pressing the star icon.

When browsing the board, you can see all the latest information and news about the game. New entries and information keep on being added to Trello quite often, so you might want to check back regularly.

What Is On The Stand Upright Rebooted Trello Board?

The board covers a lot of information on Stand Upright Rebooted, ranging from basic in-game mechanics and the controls to much more in-depth information about the many classes and characters.

Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

For example, the board covers extensively all the stands’ attributes such as Strong, Powerful, Manic, and Tough. This gives you all the information on how each attribute will alter your character’s stats. Also, there are separate columns dedicated to canon and non-canon stands, such as Putrid Whine, Magician Red, and Heirophan Green. Each card gives you the stats of each stand and detailed information on the special moves.

But that’s not all – the board also comes with information on the various NPCs you will meet in the game, such as the Wooden or Golden Dummy, along with hostile ones. Locations also have their own unique cards, with information. Finally, bosses get their own cards, giving you information on their HP, moves, and some basic tips on how to defeat them.

