Sorcery Weapons Tier List (October 2024)

There are eight types of weapons in addition to all the cursed techniques in Roblox Sorcery, not counting your default fists. In this guide, we’ll provide you with a tier list of the best weapons in Sorcery, which you can find inside chests.

Best Weapons Tier List for Sorcery

Ranking Weapon Name S Dragon Bone, Inverted Spear of Heaven A Tanto, Katana, Jet Black Blade B Twin Piercers, Twin Guns, Prosthetic Arm

S-Tier Weapons

Dragon Bone

The best and most powerful weapon in the game is Dragon Bone. It’s also the heaviest one, so you’ll need lots of strength to wield it, and don’t expect it to swing too fast. But once you can take hold of it, you’ll be able to eliminate several enemies at once with a single swing. Just make sure that they can’t dodge it, which will take some practice.

Like all weapons in the game, it has a critical hit and a unique M1 attack. The critical hit is an overhead attack with a powerful slash, while M1 executes a series of relatively quick overhead slashes that end up with a forward jab. In either case, your enemies will be devastated by the Dragon Bone.

Inverted Spear of Heaven

If you’re not ready to take on the big and heavy Dragon Bone, then the best alternative would be the Inverted Spear of Heaven. This spear is light and fast, with a really quick critical attack, where you slide forward and deliver an upward jab. The usual M1 attack allows you to spin and deal quick slashes to enemies around you. On top of that, it has the Domain Breaker skill, which increases your damage significantly.

A-Tier Weapons

Tanto

There are three different types of blades in the game, but Tanto is slightly better than the rest, since it’s a lighter weapon. All of them have standard slashing attacks, but Tanto’s critical allows you to lunge forward and deliver a deadly strike. Due to the lighter weight of this blade, this attack is executed much faster than with other blades.

Katana

Katana is very similar to Jet Black Blade in both how they look and attack. But Katana’s M1 attack is slightly different, letting you perform a series of overhead attacks. But since Katana is a medium-weight weapon, they’re not as fast as Tanto’s attacks, although they can still deal a lot of damage.

Jet Black Blade

This blade stands somewhere in between the Tanto and Katana. It has Tanto’s M1 attack, which is a quick series of slashing attacks. But it shares the same critical strike with Katana, where you slide and deliver an upward strike. In this regard, you can choose either one for your specific playstyle, but as mentioned, Tanto is a clear choice here.

B-Tier Weapons

Twin Piercers

These are a couple of small daggers that can be quite fast, allowing you to maneuver rapidly. But as is the case with all smaller weapons, they don’t have significant damage to show for. The M1 attack can be really sneaky, delivering a slash in your right hand while the left hand performs an upper jab. The critical attack allows you to spin really fast, creating a circular saw effect.

Twin Guns

There’s also a pair of handguns in Roblox Sorcery, which can be fine during the need for ranged attacks. But they just don’t have enough power or flexibility to substitute for any of the melee weapons.

Prosthetic Arm

If you still haven’t found a decent weapon for your character, but you’re tired of running around with naked fists, then a Prosthetic Arm could be a fun alternative. It has exactly the same attack patterns as your fists, but it hits a tad harder.

That’s it for our tier list of the best weapons in Roblox Sorcery. For more Roblox, check out the Sorcery Trello link, wiki link, and codes. We’ve also got Pixel Tower Defense codes, a Five Nights TD tier list, and Anime Vanguards tier list.

