Roblox Sorcery Wiki Link (October 2024)

Here is the wiki
Damiano Gerli
Published: Oct 1, 2024 05:48 am

If you are looking for all the latest information about this successful Roblox game, then you are in the right place. Keep reading to find the latest Roblox Sorcery Wiki link and all the latest information about the game you might need.

At the moment, there does not seem to be an official wiki for Sorcery available. Still, that does not mean there might be one in the future. This was last checked on October 1, 2024.

Luckily, not all is lost as we will provide more resources that you can check to have all the latest information about Sorcery.

Roblox Sorcery Trello Board and Discord Server

There is an unofficial Sorcery Trello board available. Click here to access it. The board is currently available and public and contains a lot of useful information you might need about the game. For example, the board contains cards on Cursed Techniques such as Cleave and Dismantle and Mimicry, explaining how they work.

columns in the Sorcery trello board
Image source: Trello via Twinfinite

There are also columns on NPCs and items, explaining how to use them and where to find them. Finally, there is some minimal information on the several maps in Sorcery. Keep in mind that the developers are not affiliated with the board, so the information might not be 100% correct.

If you still have questions on Sorcery that the Trello was not able to answer, we recommend checking out the Discord server. With more than 110k users, surely someone will be able to come back to you and explain what you have missed out on.

That’s all we have for you on Roblox Sorcery Wiki link. For more information on the game, check out the codes and our tier list as well. For other Roblox experiences, check out our Five Nights TD tier list, Anime Vanguards tier list, and RNG Odyssey codes.

