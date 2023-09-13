Should You Sabotage Henry’s Beer or Not? Starfield Beer Run Quest Guide

There are countless people all throughout the Settled Systems in Starfield who could use the assistance of a helpful vagabond, even if it might not seem like the biggest priority. As you venture through Akila City, you might catch wind that a certain someone could use help with a little issue between her and her husband. If you need help with the Beer Run quest in Starfield, here’s how to get it done.

How Do You Help Sarah in the Beer Run Quest?

To begin the quest, you’ll have to speak with Sarah Filburn in her house in Akila City. She’ll explain to you that her husband could be doing more with his time than focusing on brewing his beer, so she asks you to help her refocus him on using their agricultural company for larger goals. You can choose to help her out, or you can report back to Henry and let him know about his wife’s plan.

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

In order to sabotage Henry’s beer, you’ve got to make your way to the brewing tanks nearby the house and use the computer on the wall to alter the product in one of three ways. You can choose to do any of the following to sabotage his beer-brewing efforts:

Increase the temperature .

. Increase how bitter the beer is .

. Increase the alcohol content.

Just know that increasing the alcohol content will cause the customers to enjoy his product more, so you won’t get paid for your efforts.

After you sabotage the beer in your chosen method, you have to wait 24 hours for the public to form an opinion of this batch. During that time, you could go around Akila City completing other side missions, or you can just sit on the bench nearby and wait it out for the day.

Should You Help Sarah or Henry?

If you don’t feel like stepping on Henry’s hopes and dreams, you can tell him about his wife’s plan to sabotage his side-hustle. You’ll leave the beer alone, keeping people’s perspectives of the beer the same. Even though Henry’s not even the original quest-giver, it will actually earn you the best reward you can get of 2900 credits if you help him out.

Helping Sarah will gain her appreciation in the form of a thanks and a cool 2500 credits, but you’ll have to assume that their business worked out for the best. Helping Henry let’s you at least see people’s positive opinions on his beer, so it’s a little more of a tangible effect.

The choice to be made is really up to who’s perspective you agree with more in the conflict. Sarah wants to use their agricultural business to help people throughout the Settled Systems fight food insecurity, but Henry wants to pursue his passion project and bring quality beer to the people of Akila City. I’m more of a “big picture” kinda guy, so I chose to increase the temperature of the beer and made the bar’s clients not want to drink it anymore. Sarah asked first, after all.

Whether or not you sabotage Henry’s beer or help him is up to you, but that’s all there is to know for the Beer Run quest in Starfield. If settling family disputes just isn’t your thing, you can always focus on more life and death situations instead. Just make sure to check back here for more guides.