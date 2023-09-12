Should You Bribe, Persuade, or Attack Shaw in Starfield?

During the Empty Nest main mission in Starfield, you will be tasked to infiltrate a Shaw camp to obtain a piece of Artifact. Unfortunately, you will be caught when exiting the cave, and you must face the leader of the outlaw gang, Shaw. Besides killing the woman, you can also attempt to bribe or persuade Shaw to let you go. If you’re curious about the outcome of each decision, you can read this guide to find out!

How to Deal With Shaw in Starfield

The best method to deal with Shaw is to persuade the woman to let the two of you go. First, Sam Coe will approve of your decision since he doesn’t like needless bloodshed. Second, the Shaw gang will be able to help you fend off a pack of Ashta that attacks the camp after your conversation ends.

Image Credit: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Bribing is technically the easiest option because you don’t need to pass the persuasion mini-game. However, you will lose 4,000 Credits, and she still acts quite unpleasant towards you. I don’t recommend this route unless you have a lot of cash to spare.

The worst way to deal with Shaw is to attack her since this will trigger a battle with the whole Shaw gang. To make matters worse, you also need to kill the pack of Ashta that will still ambush the camp.

Regardless of how you respond to Shaw, you will receive the Modified Razorback pistol and some ammo from the gang leader for helping them deal with the Ashta. If you decide to attack and kill her, you can still get this weapon by looting her body.

After persuading or killing Shaw in Starfield, you can return to Akila City and visit various shops in this rustic town. I recommend going to Laredo Firearms since you can pick up The Great Laredo Caper side quest, where you must track down a thief who’s been stealing armaments from the shop.