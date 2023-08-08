Should You Buy Mattis’ Key in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) & Is It Worth It? Answered

There are hundreds of NPCs to meet on your epic adventure in Larian Studios’ long-awaited sequel, but Mattis is definitely one of the more sneaky ones out there. Not only does he pilfer your pockets when you’re not looking, but the cheeky Tiefling largely sells bits and bobs that aren’t very useful. As a result, you may be wondering whether you should buy Mattis’ key in Baldur’s Gate 3. If so, here’s what you need to know.

What Does Mattis Sell in BG3?

When you first meet Mattis in the Emerald Grove, he offers up a host of items you can purchase from him, though many of his offerings are worthless items that are simply scams. Specifically, he sells:

Shovel – 1 Gold

– 1 Gold Starfish – 5 Gold

– 5 Gold Fork – 1 Gold

– 1 Gold Bucket – 1 Gold

– 1 Gold Ring of Infinite Wishes – 4 Gold

– 4 Gold Ring of Lekinesus – 3 Gold

– 3 Gold Tarbell’s Guide to Distractions – 10 Gold

– 10 Gold Ink Pot – 10 Gold

– 10 Gold Plate – 1 Gold

– 1 Gold Potato – 2 Gold

Do note that both the Ring of Infinite Wishes and the Ring of Lekinesus possess no real special effects or buffs. As a consequence, they’re pretty much pointless knick-knacks that don’t currently offer any meaningful bonuses or perks. In other words, don’t waste your money on them!

Later, however, you’ll come across the cheeky Tiefling in the Light Light Inn where he mentions a special key that Mol gave him, which players can purchase for the hefty fee of 1,000 Gold.

Should You Buy the Secret Key That Mol Gave Mattis in BG3?

It turns out that the key in question is called the Tower-Shaped key and we would recommend purchasing it, if you have the money to do so. Essentially, you can use this key to open a secret entrance in the Mason Guild, which is southwest to the Last Light Inn. This hidden entrance leads to the basement of the Mason Guild via a hatch in the back room.

Once inside the basement, head up the stairs and you’ll be able to use the Tower-Shaped key to open a door there. Do note, though, you’ll need to pass a Perception check to find the keyhole.

Of course, the entire area is teeming with pesky traps so a character with a high Sleight of Hand check is highly recommended in your party along with lots of lockpicking and disarm kits. Beyond these traps, you’ll come across a few hidden areas within the Moonrise Tower filled with loot, along with a Wraith and a Shadow for you to defeat as well. Ultimately, the Tower-Shaped key leads to several secret areas that are ripe for looting, which we think is useful and more valuable than the initial investment of 1,000 Gold.

That being said, if you’re not looking to venture into these secret areas within Moonrise Tower and the Mason Guild, you can probably give Mattis’ key a miss in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, the choice is ultimately yours.

And with that, we conclude our guide on whether you should buy Mattis’ key in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more, here’s how to get and use the Iron Flask and how to use the Rune of the Wolf. Otherwise, feel free to explore our further coverage down below.