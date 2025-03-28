Forgot password
Schedule 1 white mayor's house during the daytime
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

Where to Find the Mayor’s House in Schedule 1

Find the Mayor's House to seal the deal.
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Mar 28, 2025 12:52 pm

Some of your deals will require you to go to the Mayor’s House in Schedule 1. Unlike most other markers, even if you check your map, you won’t find a label for the Mayor’s House. We’ll go over how to quickly find it in Schedule 1.

Mayor’s House Location in Schedule 1

The Mayor’s House is located down the road, opposite the Casino. It’s a little white house tucked away in a corner behind the large apartment buildings.

Head up to the parking lot and turn left towards the Casino. Keep going straight down the Casino road until you reach a dead end with the white Mayor’s House on the path with the French restaurant, Les Ordures Puantes. This house has no labels, which ironically will help you find it more easily.

Schedule 1 map mayor's house location with supplier meeting
Screenshot by Twinfinite

You’ll likely get the Mayor’s House as a meeting location for one of your suppliers. If you have a supply deal active, you can use it as the waypoint to help you find the Mayor’s House. This can be done via the map app on your phone. Once you’re at the Mayor’s House, you can check the left side of the yard to find that your supplier has set up shop here for six hours at your request. Finish your deal and head back to your base with your newly acquired supplies!

Schedule 1 supplier deal at Mayor's House in night
Screenshot by Twinfinite

The house is actually tied to story events, which is why it doesn’t appear with a label, and nothing happens here when you interact with it. Once you’ve made enough progress in Schedule 1, you’ll be able to interact with the Mayor’s House as well.

That’s all you need to know about finding the Mayor’s House in Schedule 1. For more guides, also check out how to make Meth and how to sell and drop items.

