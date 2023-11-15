MW3 Update 1.033 Patch Notes Today – November 15

Just under a week after release, Activision has released a new patch for Modern Warfare 3, which is version 1.033.000. If you’re wondering what is included in the update, we have the latest on the MW3 Update 1.033 patch notes, released on November 15.

The update was first released on PlayStation 5, but you cannot install it until 12pm ET/5pm GMT on November 15. Therefore, get the update preloaded as soon as you can so that you’re ready to go once that time arrives.

However, the patch isn’t very big, so you don’t need to worry too much about it. The full download size on PS5 is 2.5GB, and it will likely be similar on other platforms. It won’t be like the massive 100GB+ update that came before launch.

New patch update for MWIII today.



Preload is live on PlayStation. Update is live at 9am PT pic.twitter.com/MYCnuIUkAi — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 15, 2023

Modern Warfare 3 Update 1.033 Patch Notes

At the time of writing, Activision and Sledgehammer Games haven’t released the full patch notes of the new update, but we have an idea on what it’ll include.

Since it’s only a small update, there won’t be any new content or massive changes to the game. We’ll likely have to wait until early December and Season 1 before we see anything like that.

What update 1.033 will include is mostly bug fixes and small changes. Changes to FOV glitches, XP gain exploits, and map inconsistencies is what we’ll see more than anything else. We don’t even expect much in terms of weapon balancing, nerfs, or buffs, as we’re still a little early for that.

As much as players are shouting for them, we won’t see changes to things like the implementation of SBMM, how you level up, or the ability to prestige. If they ever do come, it’ll be at a later date.

As soon as the full patch notes for MW3 Update 1.033 are released, we’ll add them in here, so keep checking back and get ready for it to install later today.