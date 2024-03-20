Mobile Legends: Adventure Tier List (March 2024)

Almost every gacha game is extremely competitive, and the only ones that aren’t are basically single-player games. Mobile Legends: Adventure is among the former, and to help you climb those leaderboards, we’ve made a tier list of the best heroes in the game. Check it out below.

Recommended Videos

Mobile Legends: Adventure Besdt Heroes Tier List

Image Source: Montoon Image Source: Montoon Image Source: Montoon

One note before you dive into the tier list. This list ranks characters based on their overall performance across all game modes and not specific ones. So, it should serve as a guide on which characters you should focus on, especially when you’re in the early game or just don’t have the resources to spend on maxing multiple characters. Also, SR and R characters aren’t included, as they are just irrelevant.

With that in mind, here is the tier list of all heroes in Mobile Legends: Adventure:

Tier Heroes S Achlys Alice, Eos Silvanna, Mystic Mystia, Sekhet A Amber Irithel, Akashic, Angela, Feng, Hel, Naiad Rafaela, Nana, Rista, Shah Torre, Shar, Tokinibara B Helia Karihmet, Crocell, Hestia, Mecha Layla, Miracle Clara, Morpheus, Oberon, Silvanna, Xeno C Ais, Apostae, Arcus Miya, Astraia Sipra, Edith, Esmeralda, Hylos, Irithel, Kimmy, Lunox, Ruby, Vexana, Wanwan, Hwang Jini D Akai, Anna, Atlas, Aurora, Bell, Clint, Gord, Gavana, Granger, Guinevere, Hanabi, Hayabusa, Karihmet, Karrie, Lolita, Luna Amara, Lylia, Natalia, Natan, Nimbus Eudora, Selena, Valir, X.Borg, Yu Zhong, Zhask E Alice, Amaterasu, Argus, Badang, Bai, Belerick, Claude, Diggie, Estes, Fanny, Forseti, Gusion, Harley, Kagura, Karina, Masha, Moskov, Odette, Pharsa, Tia, Uranus, Zilong F Alpha, Chang’e, Freya, Gatotkaca, Grock, Hanzo, Helcurt, Kadita, Lancelot, Lapu-Lapu, Lesley, Martis, Minsitthar, Saber, Thamuz, Yi Sun-shin

Do note that some of these characters perform better in some modes than others. So, if you have the resources, getting them as well would be preem. If you need other, more specific game-related advice, the official Discord server is a good place to start.

Well, that does it for our Mobile Legends: Adventure tier list. If this list helped you out and you want to learn what the best characters are in some other mobile games, we have loads more here on Twinfinite, including tier lists for Idle Angels, Monster Never Cry, and Maple Rush.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more