Most Roblox experiences are centered around battling or action, so there’s not many games on the platform built around meditation. Enter Ani Studios Official’s latest relax ’em up, which tasks players with meditating and cultivating Qi, the title’s in-game currency. If you’re up for a spot of meditation, you may be wondering what the newest Martial Ascension codes are right now. With that in mind, let’s get started.

All Working Martial Ascension Codes

The following list comprises of all the active, valid codes you can use to redeem free in-game goodies at the moment:

ZeroGirlConfirmed – 5 Free Aptitude Rolls

– 5 Free Aptitude Rolls NEWUI – 5 Free Aptitude Rolls

– 5 Free Aptitude Rolls 2.5KMEMBERS – 10 Aptitude Rolls

– 10 Aptitude Rolls 150KVISITS – 10 Free Aptitude Rolls

– 10 Free Aptitude Rolls jmjkGiveMeMoney – 5 Free Aptitude Rolls

All Expired Codes

These codes have expired and are now inactive:

IsZeroAFemale? – 5 Free Aptitude Rolls

– 5 Free Aptitude Rolls EGGISZESTY – 5 Free Aptitude Rolls

– 5 Free Aptitude Rolls 200PLAYERS – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 1KMEMBERS – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 50PLAYERS – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards FREESPIN – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards NEWZONES – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards BreakthroughFix – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 100KVISITS – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards Happyday – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 2KMEMBERS – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards LEADERBOARD — – Free Rewards

— – Free Rewards IWANTSPINS – Free Rewards

How to Redeem Codes

Redeeming in-game codes is a breeze! Simply follow these steps if you’re unsure:

First of all, boot up Martial Ascension on Roblox.

Next, tap on the blue ‘Codes’ button on the left side of your screen.

Then, in the text box provided, type in or copy and paste a code from the list above. Do note that codes are case-sensitive in this game.

Finally, hit the blue ‘Submit’ button and the items will be deposited into your account. Enjoy!

So, there you have it. That’s everything we have on Martial Ascension codes. For more, here are the latest codes for Project Slayers and Anime Army. Otherwise, why not take a peek at our further coverage down below before you scoot.

