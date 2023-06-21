Martial Ascension Codes
Put your thinking cap on with the latest codes!
Most Roblox experiences are centered around battling or action, so there’s not many games on the platform built around meditation. Enter Ani Studios Official’s latest relax ’em up, which tasks players with meditating and cultivating Qi, the title’s in-game currency. If you’re up for a spot of meditation, you may be wondering what the newest Martial Ascension codes are right now. With that in mind, let’s get started.
All Working Martial Ascension Codes
The following list comprises of all the active, valid codes you can use to redeem free in-game goodies at the moment:
- ZeroGirlConfirmed – 5 Free Aptitude Rolls
- NEWUI – 5 Free Aptitude Rolls
- 2.5KMEMBERS – 10 Aptitude Rolls
- 150KVISITS – 10 Free Aptitude Rolls
- jmjkGiveMeMoney – 5 Free Aptitude Rolls
All Expired Codes
These codes have expired and are now inactive:
- IsZeroAFemale? – 5 Free Aptitude Rolls
- EGGISZESTY – 5 Free Aptitude Rolls
- 200PLAYERS – Free Rewards
- 1KMEMBERS – Free Rewards
- 50PLAYERS – Free Rewards
- FREESPIN – Free Rewards
- NEWZONES – Free Rewards
- BreakthroughFix – Free Rewards
- 100KVISITS – Free Rewards
- Happyday – Free Rewards
- 2KMEMBERS – Free Rewards
- LEADERBOARD— – Free Rewards
- IWANTSPINS – Free Rewards
How to Redeem Codes
Redeeming in-game codes is a breeze! Simply follow these steps if you’re unsure:
- First of all, boot up Martial Ascension on Roblox.
- Next, tap on the blue ‘Codes’ button on the left side of your screen.
- Then, in the text box provided, type in or copy and paste a code from the list above. Do note that codes are case-sensitive in this game.
- Finally, hit the blue ‘Submit’ button and the items will be deposited into your account. Enjoy!
So, there you have it. That’s everything we have on Martial Ascension codes. For more, here are the latest codes for Project Slayers and Anime Army. Otherwise, why not take a peek at our further coverage down below before you scoot.
About the author
- All Teapot Tower Defenders Codes in Roblox (June 2023)
- All Bitcoin Miner Codes in Roblox (June 2023)
- All Dragon Blox Codes in Roblox (June 2023)
- All Boku No Roblox Codes (June 2023)
- All Roblox Project New World Codes (June 2023)