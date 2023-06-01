Roblox Anime Army Codes
Pull the trigger on the latest codes!
There are quite a lot of “Army” games on Roblox, and they largely follow the same template. Essentially, they’re auto-battlers that see players unlock a selection of units and level them up, increasing their damage output and their HP pool. In short, they’re a grinder’s paradise. One that’s proving popular right now is Anime Army. But what are the latest codes in Anime Army to help give you the upper hand? Let’s find out, shall we?
All Valid Anime Army Codes
Here are all the latest working codes that you can use to redeem free in-game goodies:
- Twitter 100 – Super Lucky Potion
All Expired Codes
These codes unfortunately no longer work in-game:
- SOFT RELEASE – 500 Crystals
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Army
Much like many other games on the Roblox platform, redeeming codes is a cinch. Simply follow these steps:
- First, launch Anime Army on Roblox.
- Next, tap on the ‘Codes’ icon with the blue Twitter bird on it on the left-hand side of the screen.
- Then, in the text box that appears, simply copy and paste a code from the list above.
- Lastly, hit ‘Redeem’ and the items or boosts will be added to your account. Have fun!
And that brings us to the conclusion of our guide on the latest codes in Anime Army.
