Roblox Anime Army Codes

Image Source: Roblox

There are quite a lot of “Army” games on Roblox, and they largely follow the same template. Essentially, they’re auto-battlers that see players unlock a selection of units and level them up, increasing their damage output and their HP pool. In short, they’re a grinder’s paradise. One that’s proving popular right now is Anime Army. But what are the latest codes in Anime Army to help give you the upper hand? Let’s find out, shall we?

All Valid Anime Army Codes

Here are all the latest working codes that you can use to redeem free in-game goodies:

Twitter 100 – Super Lucky Potion

All Expired Codes

These codes unfortunately no longer work in-game:

SOFT RELEASE – 500 Crystals

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Army

Much like many other games on the Roblox platform, redeeming codes is a cinch. Simply follow these steps:

First, launch Anime Army on Roblox.

Next, tap on the ‘Codes’ icon with the blue Twitter bird on it on the left-hand side of the screen.

Then, in the text box that appears, simply copy and paste a code from the list above.

Lastly, hit ‘Redeem’ and the items or boosts will be added to your account. Have fun!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfintie

And that brings us to the conclusion of our guide on the latest codes in Anime Army. Before you leave, why not check out all the codes for Zombie Army Simulator or why we think Purple is hiding in the vents in Rainbow Friends. Otherwise, go ahead and explore our further coverage below.

About the author

Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created. More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

Related Posts