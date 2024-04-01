Category:
All Zombie Army Simulator Codes in Roblox

Brainzzz...
Zombie Army Simulator codes in Roblox

Some of the best Roblox games are a mashup of different genres and Zombie Army Simulator is a great example of this. Blending resource management, real-time action, and a metric ton of zombies, the game tasks you with building up your very own army of undead, brain-munching ghouls. If you’ve arrived here, you’re likely pondering the question: What are all the Zombie Army Simulator codes in Roblox at the moment? Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get into it, folks!

All Working Zombie Army Simulator Codes

The following list is comprised of all the active codes you can redeem in Zombie Army Simulator to net you some freebies:

  • 40kfavs — Unlocks: Luck Potion (New)
  • 7mvis — Unlocks: 2x Luck Potions (New)
  • 20klikes — Unlocks: 2 Brain Potions (New)
  • 14klikes — Use code for2x Skulls Potion (NEW)
  • 2mvis — Use code for 2x Skulls Potion
  • JEFF — Use code for JeffBlox Zombie 
  • 1kfavs — Use code for Free rewards 
  • 500likes — Use code for Skull Potions
  • RELEASE — Use code for Free rewards
  • 1M — Use code for Luck Potion
  • Creptiez — Use code for Creptiez 
  • Gravy — Use code for Gravycatman
  • 500kvis — Use code for 2 Brain Potions
  • 6kfavs — Use code for 2 Brain Potions
  • 2000likes — Use code forLuck Potion 

All Expired Zombie Army Simulator Codes

There are currently no inactive codes in Zombie Army Simulator.

How to Redeem Codes in Zombie Army Simulator

Zombie Army Simulator
Thankfully, redeeming codes in Zombie Army Simulator is a cinch. All you need to do is follow these steps:

  • Launch Zombie Army Simulator on Roblox.
  • Tap on the blue Twitter bird icon on the left-hand side of the screen.
  • In the text box, type in a code exactly as it appears on the list up above.
  • Hit ‘Use’ and enjoy your new free items. You’re welcome!

So, there you go, folks. We hope this helped to clue you in on what are all the Zombie Army Simulator codes in Roblox. For more, here’s a rundown of all the Adopt Me pet trade values, as well as codes guides for Clicker Simulator, World of Stands, and Mall Tycoon. As always, keep it locked at Twinfinite for plenty more Roblox coverage.

