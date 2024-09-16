MADFUT 25 Release Date Countdown

After the MADFUT 25 release date? This mobile game lets you open Ultimate Team packs and complete SBCs and challenges as you work towards 100% completion. Despite being based on the EA FC games, it has its own huge fanbase – all of whom are eager for this year’s entry. Let’s get into it!

MADFUT 25 does not have a confirmed release date yet, but it’ll come out at some point in October 2024.

There are usually a few weeks between the year’s EA FC title releasing and its MADFUT equivalent launching on mobile devices. This gives the devs time to parse through the Ultimate Team database, adding all the required cards and formatting the game ready for its launch.

For reference, last year’s MADFUT 24 released on the App Store on October 2, 2023. That can be used as a barometer for when to expect the latest entry – usually the first week of October. Outside of that, there is a beta on iOS that usually appears a few days prior to the official launch, but you’ll need to sign up to Apple’s tester scheme to access that. When that goes live, we’ll provide the link to download it and play MADFUT 25 early.

Image Source: MADFUT via Twinfinite

In terms of new features, the devs have remained tight-lipped on what to expect in MAFUT 25. Every year comes with the entire roster of cards, alongside specials such as Team of the Week players. You can also expect to see a new LTM after last year’s Pack Duos mode, but these usually release a few months after launch.

You’ll want to keep an eye on the current MADFUT 24 app, because the devs will share pop-up notifications over there as soon as there’s news on its successor.

