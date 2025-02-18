Lost Records Bloom & Rage Tape One Story & Ending Explained

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is a brand new story from the makers of Life Is Strange. Focusing on a group of four teenage girls in the mid-90s, you follow them as they become friends and discover some mysteries in their local town. It can be a little complex, so we’re going to run through the full story and ending of Lost Records Bloom & Rage Tape One.

Before we get into the story, it’s worth noting that some of the elements of the story will change depending on the choices you make. Therefore, the details below may differ from player to player. Most of the story alterations impact the relationships between the girls, but the main story is the same for everyone in Tape One.

Lost Records Bloom & Rage Tape One Story Summary

The game opens with adult Swann in her car, speaking to her mom over text. Swann is trying to balance being nice with being honest to her. After, she heads into the bar and speaks to the owner of the bar while ordering a drink.

As she’s there, she starts to reminisce about 1995. At this point, you’re introduced to Swann’s childhood bedroom and her cat, who you can name from a few options. Her mom asks her to clean up and make sure she takes the movie she rented back to the rental store.

You then also start to wander through Velvet Cove, the town she lives in, taking videos of wildlife and the world around her, heading towards the movie store.

After dropping the movie off, you meet Kat, Nora, and Autumn, the other three main characters in Lost Records: Blood & Rage. You start filming a balloon, and Dylan, Kat’s sister, starts shouting and bullying you. The other three girls back you up as Corey, Dylan’s boyfriend, turns up. After an argument, which sees Autumn’s ice cream truck keys thrown into the distance, you run off as new friends to try and retrieve them.

As a new crew of four, you chill in an old playground in Velvet Cove, chatting and trying to find the keys. Throughout, Swann reminisces about the night and how uncomfortable she was around new people.

The game then switches back to the modern day, as Autumn turns up at the bar. You awkwardly say hello and she tells you she’s been sent a package addressed to Bloom & Rage.

Back in ’95, the girls form a band in Nora’s parents’ garage and you start to decide on the name of the band. You’ve guessed it, the band is called Bloom & Rage. Swann jumps on the synth to help out Nora and Autumn, who are the leads.

To promote the band, and look cool, of course, you head out into the forest to take videos for the band. Swann plans to then turn the clips into a video. The crew has a movie night to watch Swann’s video of the day in the woods.

Next time they’re exploring, the girls get lost as it gets dark and stumble across a creepy cabin in the woods. They break in and decide it’s their new base, but will come back during the day so that it’s less scary.

To end this part of the game, Swann lies on her back, and you pick a friend to call and have a chat with.

Back at the cabin, the girls tidy it and make the cabin their own, finalizing the design of the band’s logo. The summer begins, with the girls having fun and spending as much time by the lake as possible. They sleep in the cabin at night and do everything together.

Back in the modern day, Nora finally turns up at the bar and you start to chat with her. How you speak to her affects your relationship, and how friendly she is, is impacted by your relationship in the 1995 scenes.

One day, the girls make a pact to stay together and be friends forever. Nora and Kat intentionally cut their fingers and come up with a curse to say, led by Kat. Back at home that night, Swann is packing up to move to Canada with her parents—she is still living in Canada in the modern scenes.

With the girls again, you play a game of Truth or Dare to build Swann’s character before heading back to the cabin for a night there. In the middle of the night, Kat goes missing. Swann wakes up and looks for her. She finds her where they did the curse, with a huge abyss now in the ground, glowing purple. After Nora and Autumn find them, they throw things in and each wish for something.

Back in modern times, you talk to Nora and Autumn about the past, and what you did, debating whether or not you should open the package that has been sent to you.

The next day, back in ’95, Kat thinks her wishes have come true and she gets tickets for an upcoming concert that all of the girls are excited for. Corey appears again and tries to take her home, at the order of her Dad.

They decide to get back at the bullies, and everyone who doubts them, by doing a gig at the bar in the parking lot, which is the same one you’re meeting Nora and Autumn at in the modern-day scenes. You need to get the power on to do the show.

Lost Records Bloom & Rage Tape One Ending

Reaching the conclusion of Tape One, the girls start their makeshift show. Adults come streaming out of the bar and begin shouting. There’s an argument between the girls and Kat’s sister and Corey, which sees Kat jump up on the truck and start shouting. Kat’s nose starts to bleed before she collapses unexpectedly. Dylan explains that Kat has Leukaemia and can’t be overworked. She drives off with Kat and Corey.

Your view of the whole situation, the girls, and the older bullies changes instantly. Kat has looked upset at times throughout the game, saying nothing is going right for her, and that she wants to have fun while she can. It’ll change the second half of Lost Records drastically. We don’t get to see Nora, Autumn, or Swann’s reaction to the news, nor do we know what happens to Kat after this point. She has not appeared in the modern-day sections at any point.

We will update this piece with the breakdown of Lost Records: Blood & Rage Tape Two’s plot and ending once it is released.

