Lies of P Bosses in Order: All Lies of P Bosses, Listed

As a souls-like, Lies of P will throw plenty of challenges in the path of the player. From the smallest foes to hulking beasts, each presents a unique challenge when it comes to combat, forcing one to learn their patterns and find the best ways to overcome them. However, such foes can pale in comparison when held up against the many bosses that can be found throughout the game. For players curious about just what are all the bosses in Lies of P and the order in which they are fought, this guide is exactly what’s needed.

Every Lies of P Boss, Listed in Order

Image Source: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

In total, players will face 25 bosses in Lies of P, which includes some optional fights as well. For those that are able to best them all, it becomes easier to level up both attributes and the P-Organ, which will then make a New Game+ run more manageable.

Here’s what to expect as you progress through the game:

Parade Master – Station Plaza

– Station Plaza Mad Donkey – Alchemist Bridge

– Alchemist Bridge Scrapped Watchman – Krat City Hall

– Krat City Hall Survivor (optional) – Venigni Works Control Room

– Venigni Works Control Room Puppet of the Future (optional) – Workshop Union Culvert

– Workshop Union Culvert King’s Flame, Fuoco – Venigni Works

– Venigni Works The Atoned (optional) – Moonlight Town

– Moonlight Town Fallen Archbishop Andreus – St. Frangelico Cathedral

– St. Frangelico Cathedral Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood – Malum District

– Malum District White Lady – Rosa Isabelle Street

– Rosa Isabelle Street Mad Clown Puppet (optional) – Rosa Isabelle Street

– Rosa Isabelle Street King of Puppets/Romeo – Estella Opera House

– Estella Opera House Champion Victor – Grand Exhibition

– Grand Exhibition Owl Doctor (optional) – Barren Swamp

– Barren Swamp Green Monster of the Swamp / Puppet-Devouring Green Monster – Barren Swamp

/ – Barren Swamp Robber Weasel – Krat Central Station Platform

– Krat Central Station Platform Walker of Illusions – Abandoned Apartment

– Abandoned Apartment Corrupted Parade Master – Cersani Alley

– Cersani Alley Black Rabbit Brotherhood – Relic of Trismegistus

– Relic of Trismegistus Door Guardian – Arche Abbey

– Arche Abbey Black Cat – Arch Abbey Outer Wall

– Arch Abbey Outer Wall Laxasia the Complete – Arche Abbey

– Arche Abbey Red Fox – Arche Abbey Upper Area

– Arche Abbey Upper Area Simon Manus, Awakened God – Arche Abbey

– Arche Abbey Nameless Puppet – Under the Abyss

Many of the bosses will drop Rare Ergo, which can either be used to gain more Ergo or traded for Special Weapons and powerful amulets. Only by mastering the combat system, which includes a satisfying blocking mechanic, can a player hope to see the ending of Lies of P.

That’s everything important you need to know about all the bosses in Lies of P and the order in which they are fought. For more help with the game, check out our guide on how to respec, or see how many chapters there are in the game. For everything else, be sure to search through our related articles down below for more tips and information.