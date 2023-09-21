How Many Chapters Are in Lies of P? Answered

Lies of P features an epic and dark tale that can entertain players for many hours. Like Dark Souls games, the story is told through short cutscenes that are scattered through several chapters. If you’re curious about how many chapters are contained in this title, we can answer that question for you!

How Long Lies of P Is

Lies of P contains 11 chapters, with each chapter featuring one unique location. The game won’t directly notify you when you enter a new chapter, but you can view your progress through the fast travel screen.

Image Credit: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

Each chapter will end with a major boss fight, and you’ll usually find a Crack’s Calling before the boss arena. For example, Krat Central Station is considered to be Chapter I, and you must fight the Parade Master at the end of this zone. Chapter II features a whole new area called Elysion Boulevard, where you must face the Scrapped Watchman at Krat City Hall.

Some sections are harder than others, and you may spend more time getting stuck at certain bosses. However, the majority of players should be able to beat the game within 30 to 40 hours. Of course, you may get more playtime if you fully explore all areas, complete side quests, and replay the game to obtain another ending.

Now that you know how many chapters are in Lies of P, you can check out other articles on Twinfinite. I recommend reading our attributes guide if you don’t understand what Motivity and Technique mean.