All Attributes in Lies of P, Explained

Being able to plan for the future is a good way to go about things, and in Lies of P, knowing how to build your character can mean an easier overall time in the precarious city of Krat. Knowing whether you are planning on a technical playstyle or one that prioritizes heavy damage means growing your character in a certain way, so this guide detailing all the attributes in Lies of P will be very helpful.

Lies of P Attributes: What They Mean and What They Affect

As with most souls-likes, Lies of P enables players to grow stronger by upgrading the various stats, or Attributes, that govern their character. This is done at the safe points known as the Stargazer or through Sophia back at Hotel Kratz, and by spending an increasing amount of Ergo.

Each time, one of the six main attributes can be increased by one level, bringing a host of different enhancements to various stats of the character. The six attributes to note are:

Vitality

Vigor

Capacity

Motivity

Technique

Advance

Vitality

As the name suggests, Vitality is the attribute that governs the overall health of the player’s character. It also helps in increasing the amount of Guard Regain that is accumulated with every block. Additional benefits from increasing this attribute include increased defense, a higher damage reduction rate, and resistance to the effects of Physical, Fire, Electric Blitz, and Acid damage.

Vigor

Vigor does for stamina what Vitality does for health. The more Vigor you have, the more stamina there is to draw from to use attacks, blocks, and dodges. It is always advisable to have a decent pool of stamina to draw from, as the last thing you need is to run out of stamina and give the enemy a free window to attack. This attribute also enhances your defense, damage reduction rate, and resistance to Physical, Fire, Electric Blitz, and Acid damage.

Capacity

A vital attribute that might just turn out to be the most important one of all, Capacity affects the amount of Legion players have to use Legion Arms as well as their weight capacity. Since most gear comes with a weight parameter attached to it, going over 60% of one’s overall capacity will incur a penalty in terms of movement speed and stamina recovery. Put on even heavier gear, and the effects become even more debilitating.

Capacity also provides increases to your defense against Physical, Fire, Electric Blitz, and Acid damage.

Motivity

Acting as Lies of P’s take on the general strength attribute, Motivity will play a huge role if you are looking to lug around heavy, blunt weapons in order to deal damage and stagger enemies quicker. Unlike the previous three attributes, Motivity is more about what you can do to others than the other way around. It will also increase your defense against Physical, Fire, Electric Blitz, and Acid damage.

Technique

Similar to Motivity but for more technical and speed-minded weapons, Technique is an attribute made for those who prefer daggers and swords. The higher the attribute, the more damage you will be able to dish out using those weapons. The defensive bonus provided by the attribute is also great to have as well.

Advance

Finally, we have Advance. This Attribute is primarily used to dictate the amount of Legion for Legion Arms, but also affects the damage that can be inflicted with those tools. More importantly, it is the only attribute that can bolster your resistance and defensive stats against the likes of Disruption, Shock, and Break. These are much more dangerous inflictions compared to other potential conditions, so being ready for them can be lifesaving.

Now that you know everything you can about all the attributes in Lies of P, it should be easier to see how your build can be shaped. If you still haven’t picked up the game yourself, you can read up on the pre-load and unlock times. Otherwise, you can find other titles similar to Lies of P. For everything else, be sure to check out our related articles down below.