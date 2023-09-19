Lies of P Rare Ergo: How to Get It & Where to Use It

The allure of the souls-like genre is the freedom it gives players in charting their course. While the combat and enemies remain the same, how players go about approaching them is entirely up to each individual. This can be the type of gear being used, the stats being upgraded, and so on. Lies of P has all of them, but also gives players plenty of choices to make, including how best to use Rare Ergo. If you are curious about what Rare Ergo is used for in Lies of P, you are in the right place.

Using Rare Ergo in Lies of P

First of all, it is crucial to know that Rare Ergo, as the name suggests, can be hard to come by. In fact, it is only granted to the player as a reward for defeating the difficult bosses that are found in Lies of P. Once a Rare Ergo is in possession of the player, there comes a choice to be made.

Image Source: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

What Is Rare Ergo Used For?

Each Rare Ergo can be cashed in, so to speak, to bolster the amount of Ergo that a player has in possession. This can then be used to either level up and bolster one of the many stats for the main character, or used as currency to buy stuff from various vendors in the game. Both of these uses for Ergo are quite important and hard to ignore.

However, Rare Ergo also has another use, which is to be traded with a Treasure Hunter. The Treasure Hunter can be found at the Cathedral level, accessed by an elevator near the end of the level that goes up high. Speaking to the hunter will see him travel to Hotel Kratz, where players can peruse the wares at their leisure.

Each Rare Ergo can either be traded in for a special weapon or an amulet, either of which can often bring powerful advantages to the player. To obtain all of these wares, players will have to at least go through the game twice to obtain the necessary Rare Ergo.

Image Source: Neowiz Games via Twinfinite

Making the right choice here depends on your immediate needs. I’d recommend spending your Rare Ergo on the special weapons and amulets that the Treasure Hunter stocks. Ergo can always be farmed by playing the game normally, whereas these weapons and rare amulets are harder to come by and make a huge impact on your upcoming trials and tribulations.

That's all there is to know about what Rare Ergo is used for in Lies of P.