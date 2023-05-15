Is Zelda Dead in Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

Image Source: Nintendo

While The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom might seem like a standard sequel on its surface, there’s plenty about the game that isn’t so clear cut. Case in point: Those with a passing knowledge of the first game might be unclear on whether or not Zelda is actually alive, or if she managed to survive the events from the start of the sequel. This is likely why you set out to find an answer to the question: Is Zelda dead in Tears of the Kingdom, or is she still kicking despite everything she has gone through?

We’ve got the answers you’re looking for, but be warned: There are some *Major Spoilers Ahead* .

Does Zelda Die in Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

The good news is that Zelda does not die at the start of Tears of the Kingdom.

While she does fall into the pit below Hyrule Castle at the start of the game, this doesn’t lead to her untimely end. Instead, she is sent to the past and forced to try and find a way to combat the Demon King Demise from there. In the process, she becomes the Sage of Time, and she joins the other Sages of the past in their attempts to put an end to the one corrupting the land of Hyrule for good.

She doesn’t die by the end of the game, either. Following the final battle with Demise, she is returned to the present alongside Link. They’re then able to bask in the joy of freeing Hyrule from the corruption tainting it, and can finally enjoy a happy life together.

Was Zelda Dead in Breath of the Wild?

It’s definitely some good news if you’re a fan of the latest take on the characters. Both went through some truly trying ordeals over the course of both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, namely due to the fact that both were forced to see their homeland destroyed before being incapacitated for 100 years.

Fortunately, neither died during this time due to magic-related shenanigans. As a result, both are healthy and on their way to being happy residents in the latest iteration of Hyrule. Or at least, they will be until the next installment in the series is released.

Hopefully this cleared up whether or not Zelda is dead in Tears of the Kingdom. For some other guides tied to the game, you can scroll down and peruse some of our related articles.

