Does Zelda Love Link in Tears of the Kingdom? Their Relationship, Explained

Image Source: Nintendo

Zelda and Link are two of the most iconic protagonists in gaming history, both returning in major roles in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Naturally, their closeness has fans questioning whether they’re romantically involved so, here, we’re answering whether Zelda loves Link in TOTK, and delving into their relationship more broadly.

Does Zelda Love Link in TOTK?

Yes, we think Zelda loves Link in TOTK – but only platonically. Despite the pair’s closeness and how intertwined their stories are, there isn’t a lot to suggest they’re actually in love and romantically involved with one another.

Players are naturally invested in their relationship and there’s even been some attempts from the Zelda community to christen them ‘Zelink’. There’s a lot in their relationship that’s open to interpretation – looks, comments and more – but in the Breath of the Wild and TOTK timeline, we don’t think there’s much beyond a very close friendship.

That’s another dimension to Link and Zelda’s relationship: the games players have played will naturally sway their interpretation. In some titles, like BOTW and TOTK, there’s arguably more reason to think they share a romantic relationship than in others, like The Wind Waker.

Breath of the Wild saw Link learn to understand Zelda while TOTK sees him strive to find Zelda as he combats the Demon King’s evil plans. Both portray a layered and complex relationship, but there’s no unambiguous moments of romance.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In fact, it seems that the ambiguity is an intentional decision from the game’s developers and actors.

Speaking to The Gamer, Zelda’s English voice actor Patricia Summersett explained that one of her favorite aspects of the characters is that their relationship is never clearly defined:

As a voice actor, looking at the overall relationship between Link and Zelda over the ages, I personally love the ambiguity and that if there is something there it’s, left to us. I guess in my own life, I can respect and celebrate relationships that aren’t conventional.

So while we don’t think there’s more to their relationship than a caring friendship, you’re well within your rights to disagree and make the argument. Perhaps in a future instalment, we’ll get more answers.

That’s everything there is to say about whether Zelda loves Link and if the two are in a relationship in Tears of the Kingdom. For all the latest on TOTK, including whether Zelda is evil and how long the game takes to beat, stick with us on Twinfinite.

