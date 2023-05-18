Is Demise in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

Image Source: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda fans will know of iconic villain Demise, best known as the primary antagonist in Skyward Sword. But does Demise return in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Here’s that, and more, answered.

Naturally, the below article will spoil some elements of Tears of the Kingdom, so if you don’t want to know story details or discussion of the game’s antagonists, come back another time!

Is Demise in TOTK?

No, the Demon King Demise does not return in TOTK, with the 2023 title’s main antagonist being the Demon King Ganondorf.

While there is some blurring of lines between Zelda’s villains, Ganondorf is believed to be a separate being to Demise. There’s also no indication that Demise is behind Ganondorf’s evil acts and schemes in Tears of the Kingdom.

The major aesthetic difference between the two – that also supports Demise being absent in TOTK – is the horns Ganondorf possesses.

There is the potential for Ganondorf to be in some way linked to Demise, though. When he is vanquished at the end of Skyward Sword, Demise promises that an incarnation of his hatred will return and pursue the world domination he craves. He is then sealed away in the Master Sword, where he is trapped and starts decaying.

So, while it’s entirely possible that he’s in some way linked to Ganondorf or responsible for his actions in Tears of the Kingdom, it’s not the Skyward Sword antagonist himself. There’s every chance we’ll find out more in a future Zelda instalment, which seems increasingly likely as TOTK breaks sales record for the series.

That’s the answer to whether Demise returns in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For all the latest on TOTK, from repairing the Master Sword to finding Razorshrooms, we’ve got it covered right here.

