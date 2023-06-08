Is There a Fortnite Live Event in June 2023? Chapter 4 Season 2 End Event Explained

Image Source: Epic Games

While it varies in battle royale games, Fortnite is known to make a big deal out of season finales. However, this doesn’t necessarily apply to every finale. With the end of this season right around the corner, players might be wondering how it will close. Here’s everything we know regarding a live event in Fortnite for the Chapter 4 Season 2 finale.

Will There Be a Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 End Event?

Considering the game will shut down on the morning of June 9, there won’t be any ending event for players to experience. The recent teasers are all Epic Games are giving out for eager fans until the launch trailers hit before servers go down for planned maintenance around 2-3am ET.

Why Doesn’t Chapter 4 Season 2 Have a Live Event Finale?

There are probably a few reasons why an event won’t end this season. The last time a mid-chapter finale happened was at the close of Chapter 3 Season 2 with Collision. The difference then was much more narrative build-up in that season’s story questline. Players partnered to pilot a mech and take down the IO (Imaged Order) in that event. Chapter 4 Season 2 has felt rather laidback, and there hasn’t been an in-universe boss to fight (Darth Vader doesn’t count).

Depending on how crazy Chapter 4 Season 3 gets, it’s just as possible there won’t be a finale event until things head into Chapter 5 Season 1. At this time, it’s impossible to say with any certainty why there’s not a big finale. The events typically happened when Epic Games needed 24 hours or more between server close and launch. In recent seasons, they have shut down and returned in only a matter of hours.

Hopefully, this answers all your possible questions regarding a finale event for Chapter 4 Season 2. If you’d still like to know something, ask us in the comments, and we will get back to you with the answer.

