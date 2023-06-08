What Time Does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Server Downtime Start? Answered

Epic Games

Fortnite’s new season – the third of Chapter 4 – is set to begin on June 9 but, as fans of the game will be well accustomed to, it will be preceded by a period of server downtime when the game is unavailable and Epic Games implement new content. But when is Fortnite’s downtime ahead of the Chapter 4 Season 3 update?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will begin on Friday June 9, 2023. It won’t begin immediately after Season 2 though, with the usual server downtime expected as Epic Games make the changes they need to.

Right now, we don’t have exact times for the server downtime confirmed by Epic Games. However, they’ve previously revealed that Season 2 will cease at 11pm PST (June 8) / 2am EDT / 7am BST on June 9.

Server downtime should commence around that time, perhaps slightly later depending on how smoothly things go for Epic and the speed at which they can make the changes the new season requires.

The current season of Fortnite Battle Royale now ends on Friday June 9 @ 2 AM ET, a few days later than previously scheduled. pic.twitter.com/Qb7RsJvltO — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 27, 2023

How Long Will the Downtime Last?

Again, we don’t know and Epic are generally reluctant to give predictions of this kind in case it takes a lot longer than anticipated. Usually, it’s a few hours at least before downtime ends and players can officially dive into the new season of content.

For Chapter 4 Season 3, this revolves around the WILDS, promising players an experience at one with nature and full of life. Naturally, we expect a new Battle Pass, skins as well as a wealth of POIs to explore and secrets to uncover.

There’s also no official word on how long the season will be. We’re predicting an end date around mid-to-late September, but we’ll of course keep this updated as Epic reveal their plans for the immensely popular building battle royale.

That’s everything there is to know about Fortnite server downtime ahead of Chapter 4 Season 3. For all the latest on Fortnite, check out the related content below and stick with us right here.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts