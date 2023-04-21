How to Use Skope in Dead Island 2

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

How else will you get your music in the apocalypse?

Throughout Dead Island 2, you will find these Skope Bluetooth speakers that seem to function like an Amazon Alexa device. However, they make a small beep, and then no further interaction is possible. Worry not, as we know the trick to them. Here’s how to use the Skope devices in Dead Island 2.

How to Use the Skope Devices in Dead Island 2

The Skope device actually plays a big role in a later Dead Island 2 story quest. Due to this, there isn’t actually any way to use them until you are doing The Search for Truth story quest. Within the quest, you will seek out the OSK store in the Ocean Avenue zone.

While in the store, you will need to kill a specific zombie for the server room keycard. With the keycard in hand, you will be able to reboot the servers, and all Skope devices will become interactable.

After that quest, any Skope your slayer interacts with will give you a Word of the Day journal entry. These are typically just some sort of science-themed word and the full definition.

Each Skope gives a different word or a couple of words, so players will need to go back through the whole game if they want to collect them. There is a related trophy/ achievement for collecting 50 Journals called Bookworm, but you should already have this long before Skope becomes an option.

This is everything you need to know regarding how to use the Skope devices in Dead Island 2. For more zombie-filled guides, take a look at our links below.

Related Posts