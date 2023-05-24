How to Unlock The Voidcast Dais Trial (Normal & Extreme) in FFXIV 6.4

Image Source: Square Enix

Today’s release of Patch 6.4 in Final Fantasy XIV has delivered an abundance of exciting content for players, including the sixth trial of the expansion called The Voidcast Dais. It’s slated to be one of the most dramatic and difficult trials of the entire set, so if you plan on tackling this epic battle you better be prepared. With that, here is how to unlock The Voidcast Dais Trial in FFXIV 6.4.

How to Unlock & Access The Voidcast Dais Normal Trial in FFXIV

Trial duties are typically locked behind the Main Scenario Questline (MSQ), and it is very much the same here. In order to first unlock the normal version of the sixth trial of the Endwalker expansion, The Voidcast Dais, you need to first complete the “Abyssal Dark” Main Scenario Quest. Once that’s done, the trial will automatically unlock in your Duty Finder menu.

However, before you can dive straight into battle against the malevolent Golbez, you also need to make sure that you meet the minimum item level requirements. If you don’t, the duty will be inaccessible until you improve your gear. They are as follows:

Level Requirement: Disciple of War or Magic at Level 90

Item Level Requirement: Minimum of ilvl 615 or higher (this is easily achieved with tome gear from the earlier patches of Endwalker)

Upon successfully defeating Golbez and completing the quest, you will then be able to unlock the Extreme version of the trial.

How to Unlock & Access The Voidcast Dais Extreme Trial in FFXIV

The Voidcast Dais Extreme is set as a substantially more difficult version of the same battle, with at least a few entirely new mechanics and adaptations of existing ones. Everything hits harder and strategy is key to surviving and beating Golbez once more (or 99 times if you plan on farming).

In order to first unlock this version, complete the (???) Main Scenario Quest and then pay a visit to the Wandering Minstrel in Old Sharlayan (X: 12.7, Y: 14.2). He is a male Hyur NPC who looks an awful lot like developer Yoshi-P standing near the docks. Speak with him about The Voidcast Dais and he will unlock the Extreme difficulty of the fight.

Unlike the normal version, The Voidcast Dais Extreme is found in your Raid Finder menu, where you find all of your current high-difficulty duties. In order to access the fight, the item level requirements are somewhat higher, so make sure you’re properly geared before diving back in. They are as follows:

Level Requirement: Disciple of War or Magic at Level 90

Item Level Requirement: Minimum of ilvl 630 (somewhat easily achieved with tome gear from previous patches, and of course with a piece of two of the newest gear)

Given the current difficulty level of the Extreme trial, we recommend using the Party Finder menu to choose a pre-selected team of players, as it can make communication and strategy easier.

Upon successfully completing the Extreme version of the trial, you will be rewarded with 1 Totem which, once you have enough, can be exchanged for rewards in Radz-at-Han (X: 10.6, Y:10.0), including weapons and the Lynx of Fallen Shadow mount.

Each successful completion of the Extreme trial will yield 1 totem and a chest that contains one weapon and possibly the Lynx mount itself, though the chance percentage is infamously small. Each player is free to roll on these items, though the weapon can be Needed by the designated DoW/DoM class.

That concludes our guide for how to unlock The Voidcast Dais Trial (Normal and Extreme) in FFXIV 6.4. We hope you find this useful, and let us know what you like most about the patch content so far.

