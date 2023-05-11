Image Source: EA

In Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Rambler’s Reach is basically your home base and home-away-from-home, if you will. It’s the place where your recruited allies come to stay and hang out, allowing you to regularly interact with them. There are also various houses in the area that hold secrets for you to uncover. That’s why you need to know how to unlock all Rambler’s Reach Outpost locked houses in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Unlocking Rambler’s Reach Houses and Finding Collectibles

Image Source: EA Games

There are four locked doors in Koboh’s Rambler’s Reach that you’ll want to unlock by the end of the game. The first thing to realize is that as you progress through the game, certain areas of the outpost will naturally open up and become available to you. Those specific areas cannot be unlocked any other way, but all you need to do is check back periodically and you’ll be rewarded with collectibles such as cosmetics and skill point upgrade points.

Abandoned Shack Door

Image Source: EA Games

The first door you’ll want to get through is the abandoned shack. The rumor for this location should pop up relatively early in your game and this refers to an area in the Foothill Falls region. All you’ll need to complete this quest is the Relter Tame ability. This ability allows you the grab the Relter at the edge of the cliff and fly across to the abandoned shack on the other side.

Once there, use your Jedi skills to defeat the three Bedlam Raiders on watch and then proceed into the basement door to speak to T-1N8. Once Cal befriends the droid, T-1N8 will head on over to the Rambler’s Reach cantina where you can speak to him and gain more rewards in Jedi Survivor.

Green Tagged Shield Door

Image Source: EA Games

This door has the letters “zcnfop” written next to it in Aurabesh. This door cannot be locked early on and must be later visited once you’ve progressed far enough in the story to have attained both the Force Lift and Merrin’s Charm. Only with these two abilities will you be able to use Force Lift to open the door first, and then Merrins’ Charm will allow you to dash through the green door fast enough to get through.

Two Jawa Doors

Image Source: EA Games via WoW Quests Youtube

To get into the last two doors in The Rambler’s Reach houses, you’ll need to be farther in the game’s story and plot to have unlocked the Dash ability along with BD-1’s Electro Dart upgrade. This allows you to shoot electric darts to interact with enemies and structures. Once that’s in place, you can follow the Jawa rumor to help out the little dudes with their troubles in the Bygone Settlement, which is roughly northeast of the middle of the Rambler’s Reach outpost.

Make your way through the harrowing Bygone Settlement until you are forced to take on a band of Bedlam Raiders. Defeat them all and you’ll be able to open the Jawa freighter, go inside, and speak with the chief of the Jawas. After befriending him, he’ll be available to speak and trade with back at the outpost. This will also open up a large blue fuse box on the corner of the building across from him, allowing you to open the last door.

And that’s it for how to unlock all Rambler’s Reach Outpost locked houses in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Now you’re closer to the end game and collecting all the secrets in this new installment from EA. Make sure to check out our other guides like how to unlock all Garden Plots in Rambler’s Reach so you can be a 100% completionist.

