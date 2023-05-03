Image Source: EA Games via WoW Quests Youtube

Seeking out all of the extras and additional collectible content is a surefire way to enjoy Jedi Survivor long after you’ve completed its main story. One fun way to try something new is to unlock the Garden and make sure to get garden plots to use. Once you’re ready to go this route, you’ll need to attain a maximum of four plots above Pyloon’s Saloon so you can plant all your seeds. You should have already started with one seed, and you can get more after you successfully recruit the Gardener. And in order to do this, you’ll need to know how to unlock all garden plots in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Get Pili So You Can Unlock Garden Plots

To get things started, first things first, while exploring Jedha, make sure to locate the Gardener by the name of Pili who can be found in the Blustery Mesa. As you progress through the main story, you’ll eventually join forces with Merrin and fight against the Imperial troopers who launch an attack against the Jedha temple. Pili will be outside the temple just before you enter. Talk to Pili and then they’ll be off to Pyloon’s Saloon where you can talk to them at the top of the building, unlocking the first two plots for your use. Having extras like this help make Jedi Survivor an even better game that can be more thoroughly enjoyed.

Unlock All Four Garden Plots in Pyloon’s Saloon

To unlock all the Garden Plots, you’ll need to find and plant one of every available plant species seed pod in your current plots. There are a total of 10 plant species and seeds for you to collect. You’ll need to do some legwork, however, since the seeds are scattered across the galaxy, or at least all the planets you have access to. Here are all of the seeds (in alphabetical order) that you’ll need to get, and where you can find them:

Bluebell Squish: South of Rambler’s Reach, in the Stables.

South of Rambler’s Reach, in the Stables. Cactus Ball: In the Gorge Crash Site.

In the Gorge Crash Site. Crimson Jelly Spire: The Devastated Settlement, by the starting Meditation Point.

The Devastated Settlement, by the starting Meditation Point. Fire Pineapple: Tar Pits of the Gorge Crash Site.

Tar Pits of the Gorge Crash Site. Goldenlight Moss: Swindler’s Wash Region.

Swindler’s Wash Region. Koboh Spiker: When entering Summit Ridge, the seed pod is in the Mountain Ascent Regions.

When entering Summit Ridge, the seed pod is in the Mountain Ascent Regions. Palm Fruit Shell: In the Harvest Ridge area.

In the Harvest Ridge area. Pine Fern: On top of Pyloon’s Saloon.

On top of Pyloon’s Saloon. Spine Fluff: In the Untamed Downs region.

In the Untamed Downs region. Tuber Maw: In the Southern Reach region.

After planting all 10 of these seeds and plant species in one of your plots, all you’ll have to do now is pass the time and wait for all of them to fully grow. The last thing to do, is to register them all in your Databank. After that, you’ll have your final Garden Plot and a new terminal. With this, you can open up your Holomap and you’ll be able to see any yet-to-be-discovered Seed Pods that you can go and collect. But before you get too far in the game, make sure to check out the five things you should know when starting a new game in Jedi Survivor.

And that’s how to unlock all garden plots in Star Wars Jedi Survivor so you can enjoy being somewhat of a Jedi botanist. Enjoy your new array of botanical friends, but make sure your green thumb doesn’t get in the way of your lightsaber techniques!

