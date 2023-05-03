5 Things I Wish I Knew When I Started Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Image Source: EA Games

Hindsight is always the best sight, and thankfully, you can read this guide to help you start playing Jedi Survivor optimally. After getting far in this new Star Wars game, there are key elements that new players should be aware of. Especially if it’s their first time playing an entry in this series that focuses on the protagonist Cal Kestis. In order to save you the trouble of making the same mistakes, here are five things I wish I did when I started Jedi Survivor.

Get Into the Game Settings First

Before you start playing, or shortly after you play the game, make sure to get into the settings and customize the game to your preferences and style. There are plenty of options for you to tweak, but some are generally good to tailor to your liking. First, decide how much to slow down or speed up the camera sensitivity to your comfort level. Some may need it faster to take in the action, others might think the default setting is too fast.

Another option that every player should do is to expand the camera set to the widest field of view. There’s no reason to keep it on the default narrow view when there’s so much splendor to appreciate and multiple enemies to keep track of. Another option to play with is the color-coded labeling on the map to make things stand out better for your quick reference.

Study and Learn the Holomap & World Map Carefully

As soon as you start playing, study the holomap thoroughly to avoid wasting time wandering into locked-off areas. There might be a sense that different paths have multiple endings, but that’s not the case. You’ll see different colored points of interest that identify which areas you can explore and which ones are currently off-limits. By taking the time to recognize all of these labeled areas, you’ll be able to plan your course of travel so you can progress through the story and unlock upgrades faster.

During your progression, you’ll also need to pay attention to your surroundings to make sure of important points on the map. For starters, you’ll want to expand the map’s fast transportation points so the rest of the game will be smoother and more efficient. Do this by making sure to sit on and activate all meditation points, and also unlock all zip line shortcuts. The more you pay attention to these spots, the more you’ll be thankful later on.

Progress First, Explore Later

As tempting as it might be, don’t wander around and explore too much; instead, make sure to stay focused on the story and plot progression. Otherwise, the more you wander around and explore, you’ll find that most areas are locked off. You might discover secret areas, but most are easy to find near your natural path toward plot progression. But chances are you’ll end up wasting time and the game might start to feel stagnate.

Other than completing the game, the best reason to stay on track is that you’ll be rewarded with a host of upgrades sooner that will allow you to explore more effectively later on. When you trigger plot events, you’ll get an ascension cable that lets you get to new heights and locations. Mounts in the form of creatures will become available allowing you to travel around the map faster. And let’s not forget about BD-1, and the ability to power up his batteries among other perks. Getting access to all of these upgrades sooner will keep you enjoying the flow of the story while making it easier to explore later on. So like a famous shoe brand once said, just do it.

Focus on Upgrading Force Powers First

By choosing to focus on upgrading your Force powers with your XP right away, you’ll gain two major benefits. First, Force powers are powerful in combat and will help you adjust to different types of enemies as well as multiple enemies at the same time. The other main reason is because your Force powers are your primary method for solving all of the game’s puzzles. And the fact of the matter is, your Force powers are severely limited in the early stages of the game, both in scope and resources.

Choose Your Abilities Wisely

Early on, you’ll be tempted to get a bunch of abilities, and lightsaber stances, and unlock as many different things as you can on the new skill trees. But I implore you to resist doing these things. Instead, focus on your favorite lightsaber stance and pursue it at least halfway before starting to invest in your second favorite stance or the best stance to supplement your primary stance. You might think it’s a good idea to have access to all stances, but the game restricts you to having only two stances at a time, so picking two is the best choice. You can always enjoy the other stances during a second playthrough or later in the game after you’ve mastered your primary two.

When it comes to Force powers, there’s one ability that instantly stands out above the rest, and that’s Confusion. Get confusion first since it’s the most versatile when helping you deal with more than one enemy. And there’ll be countless encounters where you’re up against a group of enemy troopers or droids. The Confusion power allows you to turn an enemy against his constituents, allowing you to turn the odds slightly more in your favor. This is especially true if you face two powerful enemies, as they’ll get stuck fighting each other, allowing you to defeat them both unscathed.

Now that you know what the 5 things I wish I did when I started Jedi Survivor are, you’re ready to jump in and enjoy this new Star Wars game and complete it. Get ready to ascend to Jedi knighthood and become a true force to be reckoned with.

