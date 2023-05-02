Does Star Wars Jedi Survivor Have Multiple Endings? Answered

Respawn Entertainment

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the long-awaited successor to Fallen Order, has dropped and players all over the world are working through the main narrative and enjoying the latest installment from the Galaxy far far away. But does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have multiple endings?

Are There Multiple Endings in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

No, there is only one ending to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Like Fallen Order, the game does incorporate open world elements and occasionally present players decision to make, but there is only one ending that is achievable.

The game is confirmed to form part of Star Wars canon, meaning that it officially continues the story Fallen Order set in motion and will contribute to the story of any third instalment in Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars world.

We’ll now discuss the game’s ending in detail to ensure everyone’s clear about it – so this is a major spoiler warning if you’ve not completed the game already.

Jedi Survivor Ending Explained

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ends on the planet Tanalorr, with our protagonists having tracked down and beaten the treacherous Bode Akuna.

Akuna, revealed to be a Jedi installed by the Empire, flees to Tanalorr late on in the narrative to provide a better home for his daughter Kata. Using coordinates and the Forest Array to reach them, Cal, Merrin and Greez make their way to Tanalorr and kill Bode.

After the final battle, Merrin speaks to Kata about grief and loss with the implication being that the young girl accepts her father’s death. Cal, meanwhile, speaks to the Force ghost of Cere, who was earlier killed by Darth Vader.

As a group, they pledge to continue fighting the Dark Side and the Empire, even though the narrative’s final few missions see Cal ‘Embrace the Darkness’.

It leaves a sequel a distinct possibility, with our heroes resolved to continue their fight for good and Cal a troubled hero with much to solve internally, as well as across the Galaxy.

That’s the answer to whether Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has multiple endings! In short – no, it just has one. We found the ending remarkably satisfying and the game excellent – so be sure to check out our full Jedi: Survivor review if you haven’t already. Otherwise, the related content may be the articles you’re looking for.

