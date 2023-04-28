Who Is Bode Akuna in Star Wars Jedi Survivor? Answered

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

On your adventure across that galaxy far, far away, you’ll meet a colorful cast of characters who try their best to help Cal Kestis on his mission to restore the Jedi Order. In Respawn Entertainment’s latest sequel, we meet the friendly face of Bode Akuna early on. But who is Bode in Star Wars Jedi Survivor? That’s a good question, and we’re going to discuss his origins and background down below. Let’s begin, shall we?

***Warning: Light Story Spoilers for the Opening of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor***

Who Is Bode in Jedi Survivor?

Early in Jedi Survivor, as you’re trying to escape from Coruscant, you meet a handful of rebels who’re working with Cal Kestis. One in particular accompanies you on your journey as an NPC. His name is Bode Akuna (portrayed by Noshir Dalal) and he’s essentially a gunslinger-for-hire, much akin to, say, Boba Fett. He even sports that iconic jetpack the beloved bounty hunter is so well-known for.

In the opening section of Jedi Survivor, it’s clear that Bode and Cal have a special friendship together. Bode helps Cal bring down a Scout Trooper together, ostensibly saving Cal’s life. In fact, the writer-director of Respawn’s sequel, Stig Asmussen, had this to say about Bode:

He and Cal form a special bond. It’s almost like they’re brothers. And they’re not exactly the same, but they really do complement each other. Beyond story considerations, Bode plays a role as a buddy A.I. character who aids in both combat and traversal.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on who Bode is in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. For more, here’s how to defeat the Ninth Sister easily. Or alternatively, make sure to take a gander at our further coverage down below before you go.

