Is Darth Vader in Star Wars Jedi Survivor? Answered

Darth Vader’s appearance in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was undoubtedly one of the standout moments in Respawn’s 2019 title. Now its successor is out for all to play, we answer whether legendary villain Darth Vader returns in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

***Needless to say, the following article will discuss plot points and spoilers, so only read on if you’re happy to know the answer to the question.***

Does Darth Vader Appear in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Yes, Darth Vader makes a return in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It is only brief and it occurs towards the end of the main narrative, but Anakin Skywalker, clad in his infamous black mask and overalls, does play a part in the game’s story.

Back in Fallen Order, Vader occupied the role of the final antagonist, executing Trilla for failing to kill Cal Kestis. A battle between Cal, BD-1, Cere and Vader ensues, with the three protagonists only making it out alive by forcing Vader to deal with torrents of water.

His role in Jedi: Survivor differs considerably, but has similarly powerful repercussions. We’ll discuss his specific role in the narrative below, so only read past this point if you’re happy to know exactly how the iconic antagonist plays into the Survivor’s story.

What Role Does He Play?

Towards the end of the narrative, the Archive on Jedha comes under attack by the Empire as the game’s heroes are trying to find Tanalorr.

Just prior to the siege on the base, Bode Akuna is revealed as a traitor, killing Master Eno Cordova and fleeing. Cal Kestis pursues Bode, leaving Cere, Merrin and others to defend the Archive.

As players fill the shoes of Cere and work to defend the base, Darth Vader appears among the Empire’s forces trying to destroy it. A fierce Lightsaber battle between Cere and Darth Vader follows, with Cere ultimately killed by Vader. Vader then returns to the Empire’s forces and his involvement in Jedi: Survivor ceases.

The game sets up a sequel perfectly, so there is the potential for Darth Vader to make another return in any third Star Wars installment Respawn develops.

That’s the question of whether Darth Vader appears in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor answered, and how he fits into the story. It’s another epic appearance from the infamous villain, adding to the atmosphere and emotional weight of the story brilliantly.

