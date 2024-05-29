How to Solve Fallen Grave Encryption Block Puzzle in Wuthering Waves

If you’re struggling to figure out how to solve the Encryption Block Puzzle near Fallen Grave in Wuthering Waves, don’t fret. We’ve got you covered! Encryption Block Puzzles are one of the many types of puzzles you can encounter while exploring and during quests in Wuthering Waves. These puzzles require you to place and rotate the Key Repeaters on the correct tiles to decrypt them and unlock the reward.

Fallen Grave Encryption Block Puzzle in Wuthering Waves Guide

To complete the Fallen Grave Encryption Block Puzzle you must place five Key Repeaters on the correct tiles to decrypt them and unlock the reward. However, each Key Repeater will only have a certain amount of Decryption Pulses which emit in a specific direction. This makes it a little tricky, as there are many options to place each of the five Key Repeaters.

Follow these steps to solve the puzzle:

Head to the Encryption Block Puzzle near the Fallen Grave in the Whining Aix’s Mire area. It’s in the lower South-East area of your map:

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The first Key Repeater is above the puzzle area and has two Decryption Pulse emitters. Place it in the top left tile:

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The second Key Repeater is below the puzzle area and has one Decryption Pulse emitter. Place it in the tile that is four down, one right, and one down from the top left tile:

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The third Key Repeater is to the left of the stairs near the puzzle area and has one Decryption Pulse emitter. Place it in the tile that is four down and two right from the top left tile:

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The fourth Key Repeater is on the platform to the right of the puzzle area and has two Decryption Pulse emitters. You must defeat two Tacent Discord enemies to access it. Then, place it in the tile that is three right and one down from the top left tile:

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The fifth Key Repeater is on the platform to the left of the puzzle area and has two Decryption Pulse emitters. You must defeat two Tacent Discord enemies to access it. Then, place it in the bottom corner of the remaining three tiles, separate from the rest:

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Now you can claim your rewards!

Fallen Grave Encryption Block Puzzle: All Rewards

After completing the Fallen Grave Encryption Block Puzzle in Wuthering Waves, you will gain access to an Advanced Supply Chest. Here’s what you get when you open it:

Union EXP x30

Astrite x20

Shell Credit x6000

Basic Energy Core x1

Wood Textured Shard x3

Advanced Energy Core x2

Tyro Rectifier x2

Tyro Broadblade x1

That’s all you need to know about how to complete the Fallen Grave Encryption Block Puzzle in Wuthering Waves! If you’re stuck on more puzzles, check out our solutions for the Norfall Pass Encryption Block and Magnetic Cube puzzles. For more related content, you can head over to our posts on how to complete The Hidden Truth quest and the best way to spend Waveplates.

