Wuthering Waves The Hidden Truth Walkthrough

The Hidden Truth is one of the many quests you will stumble on during your time in Wuthering Waves. As a sprawling open-world action RPG, there are plenty of main and side quests to get stuck into. The Hidden Truth is a side quest with a few steps needed to complete it. We go over how to do so below!

How to Complete The Hidden Truth in Wuthering Waves

To complete The Hidden Truth in Wuthering Waves, you need to first head over to the Remnant Residence island to start the quest. Then, proceed to uncover the true arena champion. To do this, you must gain access to the nearby Exile Camp, complete three trials, collect three badges to register, and then win the championship trophy by defeating the Arena Champion. It’s a bit of a lengthy process but you will get some nice rewards for your trouble.

The Hidden Truth Quest Guide

Follow the step-by-step process below for a more detailed rundown of The Hidden Truth quest in Wuthering Waves:

Head to the small island just above the Remnant Residence location It’s in the South-East corner of your map Fight and defeat the Tacent Discords nearby and talk to the Exile This will initiate the A True Champion quest Head to the quest location near the Exile Camp and talk to Zeyuan You’ll need to talk to a few people around the camp entrance to inquire about the situation in the camp Return to Zeyuan to receive your camp access pass After you receive the pass, head over to the receptionist to apply for the Seaside Arena Take part in three trials to access the arena. Completing each one will reward you with a badge: For the first trial, you need to climb to the top of a nearby building to get a gun. You can do so by using a mix of the game’s climbing, wall running, and Grapple Hook abilities

You can do so by using a mix of the game’s climbing, wall running, and Grapple Hook abilities The second requires that you shoot targets within a time limit. Make sure you have a Resonator on your team who uses a gun as their main weapon, such as Chixia.

within a time limit. Make sure you have a Resonator on your team who uses a gun as their main weapon, such as Chixia. For the final trial, you need to defeat the Tacent Discord located at the trial location nearby After completing the trials, hand over all three badges to the receptionist You can then enter the Seaside Arena for the final challenge! Defeat three waves of enemies in three rounds in the Seaside Arena Talk to the Examiner Exile to discuss the strategy for the final opponent Wait until 12:00PM the next day to take on the Arena Champion in the Seaside Arena You must defeat all enemies that spawn in.

After this, you can collect your rewards!

All Rewards in The Hidden Truth

Completing The Hidden Truth and A True Champion side quests will net you a variety of worthwhile rewards in Wuthering Waves. This includes a hefty amount of Shell Credit, Union EXP, upgrade mats and a Trophy.

Here are all the rewards:

Talk to Zeyuan to receive: 70 Union EXP 3000 Shell Credit 3 Basic Energy Core

Talk to Examiner Exile to receive: 70 Union EXP 3000 Shell Credit 3 Basic Energy Core

Open the Premium Supply Chest near the Arena Champion to receive: 50 Union EXP 40 Astrite 12000 Shell Credit 3 Basic Energy Core



You will also unlock the A Desperate Gamble Trophy after completing the quest. Do note, the in-game description for the Trophy says you have to complete The Hidden Truth, despite only popping once you finish A True Champion. These two quests are linked and both must be completed to receive the Trophy.

That’s all you need to know about how to complete The Hidden Truth quest in Wuthering Waves. For more on the game, check out how to get and use Wood-Textured shards, or how to easily increase Union Level.

