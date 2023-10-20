How to Redeem Spider-Man 2 Pre-order Bonus & Deluxe Edition DLC

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is finally out, and like many other modern titles, you can obtain various rewards by pre-ordering or purchasing the deluxe edition. For those who are wondering how to redeem these bonuses, we have made this guide to explain this topic in detail.

How to Claim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Pre-order & Deluxe Edition Bonuses

You can redeem Spider-Man 2 pre-order and deluxe edition bonuses by completing the tutorial section. This consists of the boss battle against Sandman and the fallout. After arresting the villain, the two Spider-Men will go around town to rescue citizens and fight against criminals who are trying to exploit the situation.

You will also unlock various features such as Skill Tree, Gadgets, and Camera in the process. At some point, Peter will mention that he needs to change his Suit since it’s filled with sand from the fight against Sandman.

Afterward, you’ll get a new objective mark in Downtown Queens, and you must head to a skyscraper’s rooftop to find a bag containing a Spider-Man Suit. The game will finally unlock the Suit section on the menu screen, where you can change Spider-Men’s appearance.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

The bonus outfits will automatically become available once you finish the Suit tutorial. Unlike regular Suits, you don’t need to craft Suit Styles for bonus outfits, and you can immediately select all alternate color schemes.

Here are all the suits you’ll get:

Pre-order Peter : Arachknight Suit Miles : Shadow-Spider Suit

Deluxe edition Peter : Tactical Suit, Aurantia Suit, 25th Century Suit, Stone Monkey Suit, Apunkalyptic Suit Miles : Agimat Suit, Red Spectre Suit, Encoded Suit, Biomechanical Suit, Tokusatsu Suit



Besides bonus outfits, you can also unlock the Web Grabber gadget early if you pre-order the game. You will gain access to this weapon during a fight against a group of robbers while playing as Peter.

Besides bonus outfits, you can also unlock the Web Grabber gadget early if you pre-order the game. You will gain access to this weapon during a fight against a group of robbers while playing as Peter.