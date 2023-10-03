All Spider-Man 2 Editions & Preorder Bonuses on PS5, Explained

With Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launching on October 20, it’s important to consider the different options you have for what version you get and what comes with it. There’s always a Collector’s Edition or different bonuses for preordering, so here’s what you get with each edition of Spider-Man 2.

How Many Versions of Spider-Man 2 Are There? Answered

There are three different versions of Spider-Man 2 that you can get: the Standard Edition, the Digital Deluxe Edition and the Collector’s Edition.

The standard edition of the game will come with just the base game itself unless you preorder it, giving you new suits and other bonuses. The other editions will have a little more to unpack.

What Do You Get for Preordering Spider-Man 2?

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Preordering the Standard Edition of Spider-Man 2 will web you a few extra bonuses for both Peter and Miles. Placing a preorder for the game will not cost more than it will after launch, so the bonuses come as a free add-on to the $70 price tag just for being early.

Arachknight Suit for Peter, along with 3 different color variants

Shadow-Spider Suit for Miles, along with 3 different color variants

Early Unlock of the Web Grabber

3 Skill Points to start

The suits are an extra drop in the bucket of the entire collection of over 60 suits to choose from in the game, but can add a little extra flavor to some of your early-game endeavors. The Web Grabber will be available for you to unlock as you progress through the story, but preordering will allow you to get a jump on that progression along with the 3 skill points that you’ll also get as a bonus.

What Comes in the Digital Deluxe Edition of Spider-Man 2?

Image Source: PlayStation YouTube

The Digital Deluxe Edition of Spider-Man 2 comes with much more than the Standard Edition in order to justify the extra $20 in price. Not only will you get the bonuses from the Deluxe edition, but you’ll be able to snag all the pre-order bonuses as well.

Five new suits for Peter: Tactical Suit Aurantia Suit 25th Century Suit Stone Monkey Suit Apunkalyptic Suit

Five new suits for Miles: Agimat Suit Red Spectre Suit Encoded Suit Biomechanical Suit Tokusatsu Suit

Extra items for photo mode like stickers and frames

Two extra Skill Points

The focus of the preorder bonuses for this version is mainly in the suits for both the Standard and Digital Deluxe editions, but the skill points are great for getting started with combat and learning new techniques early on.

What Comes in the Collector’s Edition of Spider-Man 2?

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

For those who want something a bit more physical, there is a Collector’s Edition of the game available for purchase from the PlayStation Store for $229.99. This edition of the game will come with everything that comes in the Digital Deluxe Edition including the preorder bonuses, but it’s also got some notable extras. These include:

A Steelbook display case (but still a digital game voucher)

A 19-inch Collector’s Statue of Venom, Peter and Miles

As with many classic Collector’s Editions, this one’s main focus is on the statue depicting the core of what the game is about. It also continues on the trend of the marketing for Spider-Man 2, focusing on the conflict brought by Venom’s anticipated entrance into the series.

That’s all there there is to know about all the different editions of Spider-Man 2. The game comes out on Oct. 20, so there’s still time to plan the version that you want. Be sure to get ready for launch by checking out some of our other posts down below.