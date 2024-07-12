Zyleaks MM2 Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 12, 2024 Added more codes!

Since I can’t get enough of murder mystery games, more similar titles are always welcome. Zyleak’s MM2 is one of many, but why change a formula that works? Whether you’re a murderer or a sheriff, Zyleak’s MM2 codes will help you build an impressive weapon arsenal with free coins and weapons.

All Zyleak’s MM2 Codes List

Working Zyleak’s MM2 Codes

SUMMER24 : Beach Ball

: Beach Ball BLACKHOLE : 5k Coins

: 5k Coins EASTER24 : Carrot

: Carrot GOLDMINE : 1k Coins

: 1k Coins BLOXYTHROPY : Trophy

: Trophy 20KBRILLIANT : Brilliant Knife

: Brilliant Knife BACK2SCHOOL : Pencil Sword and a Pencil Launcher

: Pencil Sword and a Pencil Launcher BAT30THOUSAND : Purple Bat

: Purple Bat GOLDSAW2500 : Gold Saw

: Gold Saw MONEYMONEYZ : 5k Coins

: 5k Coins LIKEGOAL15K : 5k Coins

: 5k Coins PINKWRATH : Pink Wrath Sword

: Pink Wrath Sword ORANGECANDLE25K : Orange Candleflame Sword

: Orange Candleflame Sword REMILIA35THOUSAND : Remilia Sword

: Remilia Sword DARK : Darkshot Gun

: Darkshot Gun CHANGE : Darksword

: Darksword SWARLS : Full Moon Sword

: Full Moon Sword PENNY : Chroma Vampire’s Edge

: Chroma Vampire’s Edge TUGA : Chroma Scythe

: Chroma Scythe BRAWL : Chroma Icebrawler

: Chroma Icebrawler CUTTINGLOGZ : Logcutter

: Logcutter FESTIVESZN : Festivity Knife

: Festivity Knife COOLGUY : Chroma Scythe

: Chroma Scythe 2024 : 2024 Knife

: 2024 Knife ST34MPUNK : Steampunk Glove

: Steampunk Glove 100MVISITS : 100M Corrupt Knife

: 100M Corrupt Knife PLUNGER : Triple Plunger Gun

: Triple Plunger Gun ICEFLAKEYYY : Chroma Iceflake

: Chroma Iceflake ICEYPINKY123 : Pink Ice Dragon

: Pink Ice Dragon WS10 : WS10 Knife

: WS10 Knife VALENTINES : Valentine’s Sword

: Valentine’s Sword M4G1C : Magical Greatsword

: Magical Greatsword FIDGETSPINNER :Fidget Spinner

:Fidget Spinner EMANSBARBIETHING : Pink Corrupt Knife

: Pink Corrupt Knife FOOTY : Soccer Ball

: Soccer Ball LUCKY : Lucky Striker

: Lucky Striker INFLATABLE : Inflatable Sword

: Inflatable Sword P1ZZ4 : Pizza Sword

: Pizza Sword PRESENTFOR75 : Present

: Present HALLOWEEN2023 : Traveler’s Axe

: Traveler’s Axe BATZ : Bat’s Blade and a Bat’s Revolver

: Bat’s Blade and a Bat’s Revolver FREECOINS : 5k Coins

: 5k Coins BAT30THOUSAND : Purple Bat

: Purple Bat FIREFIRE : Firey

: Firey EMANSPINKY : Pink Corrupt Knife

: Pink Corrupt Knife TRELLSREDTHING : Red Corrupt Knife

: Red Corrupt Knife LIKEGOAL5000 : Sparkle Knife

: Sparkle Knife ICEBREAKER : Icebreaker Axe

: Icebreaker Axe CHROMASEER : Seer

: Seer MILESTONE10M : Galaxy Slasher

: Galaxy Slasher 10KBALL : Basketball

: Basketball CRYSTAL7000 : Crystal Heat Knife

: Crystal Heat Knife PHANTOM37500 : Toxic Phantom Knife

: Toxic Phantom Knife SWIRLY : Swirly Axe

: Swirly Axe HALLOW : Hallowscythe

: Hallowscythe BATTLEAXE : Battle Axe

: Battle Axe LASER : Laser

: Laser ICE : Icecrucher

: Icecrucher FALLWAVES10000: Fall Waves

Expired Zyleak’s MM2 Codes

VISITS1MIL

PUMKINBOW

SILVERTHROPHY25K

LIKEGOAL15K

GOAL3000

LIKES2000

JD

LIKES1000

LIKES500

LIGHTUP

RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Zyleak’s MM2 Codes

To redeem Zyleak’s MM2 codes hassle-free, follow the steps below:

Image by Twinfinite

Open Zyleak’s MM2 in Roblox. Click the Inventory button on the left side of the screen. Enter a code into the text box in the bottom-right corner of the Inventory window. Press Redeem to get your rewards.

