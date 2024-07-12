Zyleak's MM2 promo art
Image via Zyleaks MM2.
Category:
Roblox
Codes
Guides

Zyleaks MM2 Codes (July 2024)

Use Zyleak's MM2 codes to get a ton of fun freebies.
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 08:12 am

Updated: July 12, 2024

Added more codes!

Recommended Videos

Since I can’t get enough of murder mystery games, more similar titles are always welcome. Zyleak’s MM2 is one of many, but why change a formula that works? Whether you’re a murderer or a sheriff, Zyleak’s MM2 codes will help you build an impressive weapon arsenal with free coins and weapons.

All Zyleak’s MM2 Codes List

Working Zyleak’s MM2 Codes

  • SUMMER24: Beach Ball 
  • BLACKHOLE: 5k Coins
  • EASTER24: Carrot
  • GOLDMINE: 1k Coins
  • BLOXYTHROPY: Trophy
  • 20KBRILLIANT: Brilliant Knife
  • BACK2SCHOOL: Pencil Sword and a Pencil Launcher
  • BAT30THOUSAND: Purple Bat
  • GOLDSAW2500: Gold Saw
  • MONEYMONEYZ: 5k Coins
  • LIKEGOAL15K: 5k Coins
  • PINKWRATH: Pink Wrath Sword
  • ORANGECANDLE25K: Orange Candleflame Sword
  • REMILIA35THOUSAND: Remilia Sword
  • DARK: Darkshot Gun
  • CHANGE: Darksword
  • SWARLS: Full Moon Sword
  • PENNY: Chroma Vampire’s Edge
  • TUGA: Chroma Scythe
  • BRAWL: Chroma Icebrawler
  • CUTTINGLOGZ: Logcutter
  • FESTIVESZN: Festivity Knife
  • COOLGUY: Chroma Scythe
  • 2024: 2024 Knife
  • ST34MPUNK: Steampunk Glove
  • 100MVISITS: 100M Corrupt Knife
  • PLUNGER: Triple Plunger Gun
  • ICEFLAKEYYY: Chroma Iceflake
  • ICEYPINKY123: Pink Ice Dragon
  • WS10: WS10 Knife
  • VALENTINES: Valentine’s Sword
  • M4G1C: Magical Greatsword
  • FIDGETSPINNER:Fidget Spinner
  • EMANSBARBIETHING: Pink Corrupt Knife
  • FOOTY: Soccer Ball
  • LUCKY: Lucky Striker
  • INFLATABLE: Inflatable Sword
  • P1ZZ4: Pizza Sword
  • PRESENTFOR75: Present
  • HALLOWEEN2023: Traveler’s Axe
  • BATZ: Bat’s Blade and a Bat’s Revolver
  • FREECOINS: 5k Coins
  • BAT30THOUSAND: Purple Bat
  • FIREFIRE: Firey
  • EMANSPINKY: Pink Corrupt Knife
  • TRELLSREDTHING: Red Corrupt Knife
  • LIKEGOAL5000: Sparkle Knife
  • ICEBREAKER: Icebreaker Axe
  • CHROMASEER: Seer
  • MILESTONE10M: Galaxy Slasher
  • 10KBALL: Basketball
  • CRYSTAL7000: Crystal Heat Knife
  • PHANTOM37500: Toxic Phantom Knife
  • SWIRLY: Swirly Axe
  • HALLOW: Hallowscythe
  • BATTLEAXE: Battle Axe
  • LASER: Laser
  • ICE: Icecrucher
  • FALLWAVES10000: Fall Waves

Expired Zyleak’s MM2 Codes

  • VISITS1MIL
  • PUMKINBOW
  • SILVERTHROPHY25K
  • LIKEGOAL15K
  • GOAL3000
  • LIKES2000
  • JD
  • LIKES1000
  • LIKES500
  • LIGHTUP
  • RELEASE

Related: Roblox Murder Mystery 2 Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Zyleak’s MM2 Codes

To redeem Zyleak’s MM2 codes hassle-free, follow the steps below:

How to redeem Zyleak's MM2 codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Open Zyleak’s MM2 in Roblox.
  2. Click the Inventory button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter a code into the text box in the bottom-right corner of the Inventory window.
  4. Press Redeem to get your rewards.

To get more free rewards in other exciting Roblox titles, check out our All Evade Codes in Roblox and Reaper 2 Roblox Codes articles, too.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.