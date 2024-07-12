Zyleaks MM2 Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 12, 2024
Added more codes!
Since I can’t get enough of murder mystery games, more similar titles are always welcome. Zyleak’s MM2 is one of many, but why change a formula that works? Whether you’re a murderer or a sheriff, Zyleak’s MM2 codes will help you build an impressive weapon arsenal with free coins and weapons.
All Zyleak’s MM2 Codes List
Working Zyleak’s MM2 Codes
- SUMMER24: Beach Ball
- BLACKHOLE: 5k Coins
- EASTER24: Carrot
- GOLDMINE: 1k Coins
- BLOXYTHROPY: Trophy
- 20KBRILLIANT: Brilliant Knife
- BACK2SCHOOL: Pencil Sword and a Pencil Launcher
- BAT30THOUSAND: Purple Bat
- GOLDSAW2500: Gold Saw
- MONEYMONEYZ: 5k Coins
- LIKEGOAL15K: 5k Coins
- PINKWRATH: Pink Wrath Sword
- ORANGECANDLE25K: Orange Candleflame Sword
- REMILIA35THOUSAND: Remilia Sword
- DARK: Darkshot Gun
- CHANGE: Darksword
- SWARLS: Full Moon Sword
- PENNY: Chroma Vampire’s Edge
- TUGA: Chroma Scythe
- BRAWL: Chroma Icebrawler
- CUTTINGLOGZ: Logcutter
- FESTIVESZN: Festivity Knife
- COOLGUY: Chroma Scythe
- 2024: 2024 Knife
- ST34MPUNK: Steampunk Glove
- 100MVISITS: 100M Corrupt Knife
- PLUNGER: Triple Plunger Gun
- ICEFLAKEYYY: Chroma Iceflake
- ICEYPINKY123: Pink Ice Dragon
- WS10: WS10 Knife
- VALENTINES: Valentine’s Sword
- M4G1C: Magical Greatsword
- FIDGETSPINNER:Fidget Spinner
- EMANSBARBIETHING: Pink Corrupt Knife
- FOOTY: Soccer Ball
- LUCKY: Lucky Striker
- INFLATABLE: Inflatable Sword
- P1ZZ4: Pizza Sword
- PRESENTFOR75: Present
- HALLOWEEN2023: Traveler’s Axe
- BATZ: Bat’s Blade and a Bat’s Revolver
- FREECOINS: 5k Coins
- BAT30THOUSAND: Purple Bat
- FIREFIRE: Firey
- EMANSPINKY: Pink Corrupt Knife
- TRELLSREDTHING: Red Corrupt Knife
- LIKEGOAL5000: Sparkle Knife
- ICEBREAKER: Icebreaker Axe
- CHROMASEER: Seer
- MILESTONE10M: Galaxy Slasher
- 10KBALL: Basketball
- CRYSTAL7000: Crystal Heat Knife
- PHANTOM37500: Toxic Phantom Knife
- SWIRLY: Swirly Axe
- HALLOW: Hallowscythe
- BATTLEAXE: Battle Axe
- LASER: Laser
- ICE: Icecrucher
- FALLWAVES10000: Fall Waves
Expired Zyleak’s MM2 Codes
- VISITS1MIL
- PUMKINBOW
- SILVERTHROPHY25K
- LIKEGOAL15K
- GOAL3000
- LIKES2000
- JD
- LIKES1000
- LIKES500
- LIGHTUP
- RELEASE
How to Redeem Codes in Zyleak’s MM2 Codes
To redeem Zyleak’s MM2 codes hassle-free, follow the steps below:
- Open Zyleak’s MM2 in Roblox.
- Click the Inventory button on the left side of the screen.
- Enter a code into the text box in the bottom-right corner of the Inventory window.
- Press Redeem to get your rewards.
