Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Preload & Unlock Times, Explained

With the next phase of Marvel’s Spider-Man gradually approaching, it’s a good time to start prepping for its launch, especially if you’ve preordered the game. But, if you are here, you’re probably wondering: When will Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 be available for preload, and what time does it unlock? Here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming title.

When Can You Preload Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available for preload on Oct. 13, 2023, with an expected time of 6 a.m. PT/ 9 a.m. ET. Although players can download the game before the official release, it does not include an early-access version. This feature is more so geared towards the preparation for the download size, as it requires a hefty amount of free space.

Those who ordered the PS5 bundle can only redeem their digital voucher on Oct. 20, 2023, so preload times for this edition will vary. With all this in mind, we recommend preloading the game as soon as the date hits since it can take some time to download all the content, primarily if you’ve obtained the additional features from the preorder or deluxe packs.

When Does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Unlock?

According to the PlayStation store, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available to play on Oct. 19, 2023 at 9 p.m. PT. If you’ve preordered the game, you can look forward to an early unlock of the Arachknight and Shadow-Spider suits, as well as the Web Grabber gadget. Each outfit includes three color variations thanks to the new customization system that gives you more variety with cosmetics.

Besides these items, you will receive three skill points at the start of your journey, providing you with an extra buff for combat, team dynamics, or travel.

That does it for our guide on Spider-Man 2’s preload and unlock times, and you can learn more about the game by checking out all the suits revealed so far. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional content.