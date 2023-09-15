all marvel's spider-man 2 suits revealed so far

Spider-Man has always been one of the most recognizable characters in comics, regardless of which one of his many suits he’s wearing. Even if it’s not a well-known piece in their collections, all of Peter and Miles’ suits read “Spider-Man” from across the room, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be offering plenty more additions to the collection. Here are all of the suits that have been revealed so far for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Advanced Suit 2.0 (Peter)

Peter’s main suit in the game is looking very similar to the one from the his previous outings, but this time with a few different changes to modernize the look. He’s got some lines and colors in different places, but the colors themselves look like they’re going to be way more vibrant in the sequel.

The big difference between the previous outings with the suit and this one seems to be that the suit finally comes with functional Web Wings.

Classic Suit 2.0 (Miles)

Keeping it clean and classy as usual, Miles’ classic suit looks like it’ll also be getting a few upgrades from the previous version, also in the way of the color scheme. It’s staying mostly the same with a few changes to the way the red sections expand further down the body and onto the arms.

This is also to sort of work in and visually incorporate the Web Wings into Miles’ suit design as well.

Arachknight Suit (Peter)

Coming in as a sweet combination of two stellar Marvel characters, the Arachknight suit serves as one of the preorder bonuses for the game.

It’s inspired by both Spider-Man and Moon Knight, but it serves as exactly what happens when the mind of Marc Specter joins the body of Peter Parker.

Shadow Spider Suit (Miles)

Adding to Miles’ reptoire is going to the be hooded Shadow Spider, which features his usual black and red color palette with a more industrial secret-operative sort of look.

Inspired by a timeline where Miles got mixed up with SHIELD, the dark, tactical look is befitting the unfortunate circumstances of this timeline’s Miles Morales.

Symbiote Suit (Peter)

This is what fans have been waiting for since the first game, just given how iconic it is not just for the character, but for the franchise as a whole.

Any variation of the Symbiote suit is always a fan favorite, both for the sleek black look and for how much more powerful Spidey becomes.

Agimat Suit (Miles)

Coming in with a striking purple is Miles’ Agimat suit, which looks like a cross between the Black Panther and Blue Beetle.

The glowing, intricate line work going all across this suit sets it apart visually from the rest of the suits you can choose from, but being able to play with the color scheme should also allow for some interesting snapshots from the game’s photo mode.

Tobey Maguire Black Suit (Peter)

Of course, it’s hard to talk about Peter Parker wearing a symbiote without talking about the franchise that introduced that suit to a new generation of fans. Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man franchise was hugely successful and featured a stunning Black Suit Spidey that stuck in fan’s minds for years to come.

The first game brought the main suit from the franchise to the PS4, so it’s only fitting that the game that introduces Venom will bring Tobey’s black suit as well.

Tactical Suit (Peter)

Swinging in with a sleek new set of colors, Peter’s tactical suit looks like it’s going to be an almost cyber-themed entry in his closet.

The sleek red lines paired with the accent of light blue in the eyes makes for something any thug in NYC would be happy to have as their last memory before waking up in the prison hospital. Certainly an upgrade from the first game’s Tactical Suit.

Tokusatsu Suit (Miles)

A clearly Japanese-inspired suit for Miles’ second outing in the franchise, the Tokusatsu suit seems to give Miles’ look a cross between Spider-Man and Power Ranger, and there are no complaints from our end. The linework cuts through the black body like a Samurai sword, and those massive eyes add plenty of expression to the front of the mask.

Aurantia Suit (Peter)

The Aurantia suit is an original design made for the game, and it holds to the sleek linework that the advanced suit became known for. The main difference is the color scheme, replacing the white with a shiny gold and blending the colors to look like an actual spider’s body.

Encoded Suit (Miles)

Miles’ Encoded suit makes him look like he’s been heavily inspired by a certain sword-wielding cyborg from Overwatch, but he’s kept the colors true to spider-style. The subtle lines all across the body and face of the suit make it stand out as being a more technical suit of armor as opposed to the usual flexible fabrics used in the regular suits.

Apunkalyptic Suit (Peter)

A new take on the Spider-Punk suit, the Apunkalyptic suit lets Peter’s hair flow freely out the top of his mask, while still holding to the sweet denim that comes with the punk-rock lifestyle.

The Spider-Punk suit was not only a hit in the first game, but also on the big screen for Across the Spider-Verse where he was fleshed out more as his own character.

Red Spectre Suit (Miles)

Sticking true to the theme of letting the hair hang out, Miles is also getting a digital deluxe suit that lets the follicles free. The Red Spectre Suit keeps a lot of design aspects from other suits with the webbed pattern on the side of the thigh, but sets itself apart with the mask design almost appearing like a bank robber with COVID.

25th Century Suit (Peter)

Peter’s 25th Century suit feels like he came from a strange universe where he couldn’t decide between becoming Mysterio or Spider-Man, but it works incredibly well. The light blue accents set it apart from many of the other suits he has, appearing as though energy is pulsing all through the whole suit.

Biomechanical Suit

If there’s one way to accentuate Miles’ venom powers, it’s to give him a suit to match. This suit defines all the muscles on his body in a way that makes him look raw and dangerous, but the dark grey and bright red lines make it a sleek-yet-terrifying piece in Miles’ collection.

Spider-Rican Suit (Miles)

An unnamed addition to the game’s montage at the end of the State of Play event on September 14, this suit details Miles’ Puerto Rican heritage with the subtle flag on the back of his shoulders and the stars at the bottom of his feet. While it could go either way as to if this suit will be more America-themed, Miles being half Puerto Rican makes it seem pretty fitting that he’s finally getting to embrace his culture in his outfit.

Those are all of the confirmed Spider-Man suits for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, for both Peter and Miles. While the collection of suits in the final game is going to be much larger than this list, these are the ones that are clearly shown in the trailers and gameplay previews so far. This list is sure to grow as the release date comes up on October 20.