Best Spider-Man 2 Gadgets, All 5 Ranked

When it comes to fighting the supervillains threatening to wreak havoc, sometimes, just plain superpowers won’t cut it. This is where having useful gadgets will help a ton, and both Peter Parker and Miles Morales have access to some of the best tools out there to help them even the odds against an overwhelming number of enemies. For players hoping to develop the best way of fighting crime in New York city, this ranking guide for the best Spider-Man 2 gadgets will definitely come in handy.

Ranking the Best Gadgets in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The gadgets in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 can largely be broken down into two groups, either those that disable enemies in some way or form, or tools that manipulate their movement to allow for either Spider-Man to make their next move. They are all practical and useful, with some being more suited to specific situations; knowing when best to use them will ensure that players get the most out of them.

5. Upshot (R1 + Triangle)

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Although it may be ranked last in our eyes, this doesn’t mean that the Upshot is not without its utility. At its core, the gadget will suspend multiple enemies up in the air, which leaves them vulnerable to air combos and yanks. This is quite useful when there are not too many enemies milling about, allowing Spider-Man to pick and choose his targets.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Beyond that, it becomes more of a crowd management tool to buy time, even if upgrades allow it to lift Brutes, increase the number of enemies affected, or add an additional burst that knocks enemies away. More often than not, this gadget is a last resort rather than an essential part of any combat combo.

4. Web-Shooters (R1)

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Ah, the reliable Web Shooters, which should be familiar to anyone who knows Spider-Man. Think multiple rapid-fire shots to web up enemies, and can even stick them to surfaces to eliminate them instantly. The only drawback is the need for aiming, which can be hard when there are crowds surrounding the player.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

As such, its usefulness is dependent on situations, but it’s nice to have a gadget that auto-fills with time and is always there when you need it. The upgrades of faster refills and increased shots help, but the real benefit is refilling your focus with every hit, which makes it possible for finishers and healing. Going further, the Splash Zone upgrade adds a small web splash with every third shot, affecting more enemies with webbing, and Web Burst can cause enemies to fly back when webbed up at point-blank range. And when there is a turret that needs webbing up, the Web-Shooters are your best friend.

3. Ricochet Web (R1 + Cross)

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

When it comes to using Spider-Man’s web, it can be a tough debate between the Ricochet Web and the regular Web Shooters. However, the former gets the nod ahead of its contemporary by virtue of the fact that it can web up multiple enemies at once with a shot that bounces repeatedly between them.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

This prevents enemies from ganging up on the heroes, and makes ranged enemies less annoying if they are caught by the gadget. Further upgrades push the advantages even more, adding knockback, increasing ricochet bounces, and even tying up Brutes instantly. The cherry on top is the final upgrade, Split Shot, which allows the initial shot to split on ricochet to hit even more targets. Nothing like a whole bunch of criminals webbed up in an instant to make crimefighting a breeze.

2. Concussion Burst / Sonic Burst (R1 + Circle)

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Need to buy some time and space for you to think about your next move? Say hello to the Concussion Burst, which will knock back all nearby enemies with a blast of concussive force. This will give players more time to assess the situation without any melee threat, or even better, send enemies flying off precarious heights and take them out of the equation entirely.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Upgrade it, and its utility increases further by disarming enemies, having a bigger blast radius, and adding three micro-mines that deliver the same albeit smaller blast. It can even be used in stealth sections as a lure. As the story progresses and the threat of Venom and the symbiote becomes apparent, the gadget will be upgraded to a Sonic Burst, which can debilitate the alien enemy and make it easier to fight them off.

1. Web Grabber (R1 + Square)

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Undisputably the most overpowered gadget you can have in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the basic use of this gadget is that it pulls multiple enemies close together, leaving them vulnerable to area attacks. That alone is well worth the investment in the gadget, as it is able to disable multiple enemies at once, and let skills like Peter’s Spider-Rush and Miles’ Venom Punch shine even brighter.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

However, with upgrades, the Web Grabber will start pulling throwables from the environment, increase the distance and number of enemies affected, and can even pull in Brutes for that extra punch. In areas where there are many enemies and even more throwables, one or two Web Grabbers will make light work of the threats.

Hopefully, this ranking guide for the best Spider-Man 2 gadgets will help you decide the path to go for your own arsenal.