Steal Time Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Looking for Steal Time Simulator codes? This new Roblox game from The Sitting Simulator Community is all about messing with other players in the lobby by stealing from their time meters, reducing them to the point you can defeat them. If you’re a newcomer to the game and need help getting started, codes are exactly what you’ll want!

All Steal Time Simulator Codes

Steal Time Simulator Codes (Active)

thanks100k: 25 Diamonds (New)

Steal Time Simulator Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Steal Time Simulator

Read on to see the confirmed redemption process in Steal Time Simulator. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Steal Time Simulator via the Roblox game page.

Once in a lobby, tap the arrow icon in the bottom-left of the screen, then the globe icon that appears.

Paste in a code from our list and hit the ‘Submit!’ button to get your freebies.

How to Get More Codes

The best place to find more codes is the game’s Discord server. You’ll need to verify your accounts via Bloxlink, but from there can check channels dedicated to chatting about STS, or the overall announcements channel. It’s in this latter channel where you can expect to find coupons celebrating big updates or milestones.

Alongside that, we’d recommend following the developer iArxic on X. If you do so, you can then verify it using your X username in-game to get a free luck boost, too. However, it doesn’t seem like they’ve posted any codes there just yet.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that the code you’re trying to redeem has expired. This is very common on Roblox, with codes going in and out of rotation without much prior warning from the devs. Therefore, you’ll want to redeem each code as soon as you spot it – otherwise, it could be expired by the time you try.

Alongside that, it’s worth double-checking that you’re inputting the code exactly as you read it on our list. This includes taking note of capitalization, spacing, numbers, and special characters in the code. Don’t miss them!

