How to Reach & Use Adamantine Forge in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 regularly rewards you for straying from the beaten path, and there’s no better proof than the Adamantine Forge. Hidden deep within an abandoned Shar refuge, it has the potential to create armor and weapons that can serve you well into the end game. You’ll need to figure out how to reach and use the Adamantine Forge in Baldur’s Gate 3 first though, and we’re here to help you in that endeavor.

How to Get to Adamantine Forge in Baldur’s Gate 3

While it might seem like reaching the Adamantine Forge takes a ton of puzzle solving and platforming, it’s actually incredibly easy to reach once you know some shortcuts.

From the Grymforge Waypoint, head southeast up the stairways until you reach two steel beams covering some broken flooring. Just past these beams will be a golden metal brazier in front of a gap you can jump across.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

Jump across the gap, and then turn right once a new staircase comes into view. Go up the stairs, and you’ll find two levers that you can interact with. Leave them alone for now, but ungroup one party member of your choosing and leave them next to the levers.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

From there, take the rest of your party back down the stairs and across a platform held up by chains. Continue forward until you reach the chasm separating two platforms, and then jump to the platform on the left. Head right down the platform, and then look for a break in the railing between two Shar statues. There will be a long platform hanging by some chains that you can reach either through magic like Misty Step or a jump bolstered by a high Athletics score.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

Get over to the platform, and then turn left. Continue down the platform until you reach the end, and then switch back to the party member next to the levers. Pull the right lever, and a moving platform will be raised so that the party members at the end of the other platform can reach it by jumping. Once they’re all on this new platform, pull the left lever and then the right lever.

This will take the moving platform across a large chasm, and the party members on it can jump down onto yet another new platform. Continue forward, and when you reach its end, jump down to the left to activate the Ancient Forge Waypoint.

Once this is done, have each of your party members fast travel to this new Waypoint and then regroup them all together. Then, head down the staircase in front of the heat vent in the floor. Jump over the chasms where necessary, and you’ll officially reach the Adamantine Forge at the bottom.

How to Use the Forge

Reaching the Adamantine Forge in Baldur’s Gate 3 is only half the battle though. You’ll then need to use it to craft some special gear, and you’ll need items to craft the specific item you desire.

More specifically, you’ll need Mithral and moulds, which can both be found in the vicinity of the Forge. Once you have at least one of each, interact with the Mould Chamber and Crucible to insert the mould and Mithral respectively. Then, interact with the lever found to the bottom right of the forge to drop the Forge Hammer on the material.

This lowers the Adamantine Forge down next to some magma, and you’ll need to interact with a nearby wheel to release said magma to heat your creation. Doing so summons the Adamantine Golem Grym, so be ready for a fight before you do this.

After that, head back to the Hammer lever and pull it one more time. This completes the creation of your Adamantine item of choice, and you can take it and equip it to whoever you wish.

And that’s everything there is to know about how to reach and use the Adamantine Forge in Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s still only one of many steps you can take in your adventure though, so be sure to check out our other guides down below to ensure you don’t miss any worthwhile content.