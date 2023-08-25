How to Beat Grym Adamantine Golem Boss in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Among the bosses you can take on in Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3, the Adamantine Golem Grym stands as arguably of the strongest. Host to a wealth of resistances and able to hit like a semi truck, it can quickly decimate you and your party if you go in unprepared. That’s why we’re here to help you figure out how to beat Grym in Baldur’s Gate 3 by breaking down all of your available strategies.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Grym Boss Fight: Best Party Members to Bring

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

Before we get into the specifics of the fight though, it’s important to note how you can prepare properly.

To start, make sure you have at least one ranged attacker, one melee fighter, and one magic user in your party. This ensures you can utilize some of the best strategies for taking the Golem down, as you need to be able to hit the boss both at a distance and close-up.

In terms of melee attackers, Lae’zel and Karlach are equally viable choices. Both can hit enemies fast and hard, and can make use of two-handed Blunt weapons that are especially effective against Grym. Go with whichever one you like best, and outfit them with your best Warhammer or Bludgeoning-type weapon.

For ranged attackers, Astarion is the easy frontrunner. His ranged Sneak Attack in particular can deal fast and easy damage to the boss, especially if you have him built as an Assassin. Equip him with a Long Bow if possible, and consider loading him up with Potions of Invisibility for good measure. If you can’t fit him into your party for whatever reason, try to replace him with a character who can deal decent ranged damage through either long-range weapons or thrown weapons.

As for the Magic user, there’s a bit more flexibility. On one hand, Gale is an easy standby and can have spells like Ice Knife that are perfect for knocking Grym Prone via icy terrain. At the same time though, it is possible to stock up on Spell Scrolls for these specific Spells and give them to your character of choice. Go with whichever method feels best, and aim to have between four and eight uses of such Spells before you enter the fight.

Past that, you can bring along whoever you feel best rounds out your party. If you’ve built Shadowheart as a healer, then we highly recommend her just in case anything goes wrong during the fight.

What Items Should You Bring?

Once that’s done, try your best to stock up on healing items and the aforementioned Spell Scrolls. Grym can hit hard and quickly decimate your party even if you have a dedicated healer tossing out spells every turn, so getting in some extra healing through potions is vital.

Likewise, the aforementioned Spell Scrolls are imperative if you want to keep Grym on the backfoot and unable to strike back against you. In particular, aim to gather as many Ice Knife and Ray of Frost scrolls as possible.

All of these items can be found through the various merchants scattered throughout the game. In particular, Arron in the Emerald Grove frequently stocks healing items and spell scrolls that should be exactly what you need.

Finally, you’ll need daggers, javelins, and other throwable weapons for your melee attackers to lob at the boss when they aren’t directly next to it. The corpses scattered throughout the Abandoned Forge will have plenty for you to choose from, and Arron in the Emerald Grove should have a few for sale as well.

What Level Should You Be to Fight Grym in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Finally, try your best to have your entire party up to at least level 6. Doing so ensures you won’t have any weak links among your crew in terms of damage-dealing potential or defense, and can mean the difference between a quick tussle or a grueling endurance match.

If you’re struggling to achieve this but haven’t explored both potential routes to the Shadow Cursed Lands, consider exploring the route you didn’t take initially. Despite the game’s warnings of this being a point of no return, you can fast travel back to the Abandoned Forge afterward and take on Grym once you’re a bit beefier.

How to Beat Grym Using Adamantine Forge

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

After you’ve made the necessary preparations, you’ll be ready to duke it out with Grym in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Or at least, you are in theory. In practice, it’s not a walk in the park to beat this boss. It’s resistant or immune to nearly every damage type and can only be scratched after it has been Superheated by lava. Not only that, but it focuses in on whichever party member last attacked it and grinds them into dust with harrowing melee blows, and wittles away at everyone else with AoE attacks besides.

Fortunately, there is an easy solution: It’s possible to hit Grym with the Adamantine Forge’s hammer and knock it out within a handful of turns. To do so, you need to draw it into position under the hammer by getting it to stand on the circular platform in the middle of the Forge. We’ve included a screenshot below of exactly where it should be.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

Once the battle starts, have your magic user remain next to the wheel used to heat the Forge with lava. Then, have your ranged attacker jump onto the central platform and use ranged attacks or throwing weapons against Grym. Once they land a hit and draw the Adamantine Golem’s attention, move them as close to the center of the platform as possible.

Next, move one of your melee attackers over to the bottom right platform so that they’ll be in position next to the lever that controls the Forge Hammer. Then, end your party’s turn and let Grym move toward the ranged attacker on the central platform. This should take two turns, and Grym should still be Superheated and vulnerable to damage.

Once it’s in position, use your magic user to cast Ice Knife or Ray of Frost. If you’re lucky, it will knock Grym Prone on top of a patch of ice or slow its movement. If you’re not, it’ll still leave the platform Icy and hard to cross without falling Prone the next turn. Then, switch to the party member next to the Forge Hammer lever and activate it.

Doing so will knock off nearly half Grym’s health bar and leave it Prone, but also summons Magma Mephits. Clean them up as quickly as possible, and then spread your party out between the four outer platforms while Grym is unable to move.

Have your magic user activate the magma flow again, but don’t use them to attack. Pepper Grym with ranged attacks from your ranged attacker and thrown weapons from your melee attackers. Try your best to make sure one of your beefier characters lands the last hit and draws Grym’s attention during its next turn.

Once the boss moves toward and reaches said character, repeat the strategy detailed above and drop the hammer on your enemy a second time. Grym will be either dead or close to it, and you can clean him up with attacks from all of your party members to win the fight.

How to Beat Grym Without Adamantine Forge Hammer in BG3

This is all fine and dandy, but if you’re a Trophy and Achievement hunter, you’ll also want to know how to beat Grym without ever using the Adamantine Forge Hammer in Baldur’s Gate 3.

While it might sound intimidating, it’s easier than it sounds. Instead of drawing him to the central platform, you’ll instead need to draw him back and forth between two platforms that are across from each other using ranged and thrown attacks.

Your magic user should still stay next to the wheel that controls the magma, and should pepper Grym with Ray of Frost attacks so long as they aren’t the last person to attack the boss before your turn ends. They can also use Icy Knife to create an Icy surface below the boss, even if it’s standing in lava.

It does take a while for this to bring Grym down, but it’s also incredibly unlikely Grym will ever reach any of your party members due to being kited back and forth. Within an hour, you should be the owner of the “A Grym Fate” Trophy and Achievement.

Hopefully this guide makes it a little easier to beat Grym in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more on how to beat the game’s other bosses, take a look at some of our other guides down below.