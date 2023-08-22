How to Reach Other Side of Oubliette in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

While exploring the Moonrise Towers in Baldur’s Gate 3, you may accidentally stumble on a secret underground area called Oubliette. Although this zone is already mysterious and surprising, you may also notice a restricted section on the north side of the map. If you want to know how to reach the other side of Oubliette, you’ve come to the right place because we can tell you the location of the entrance!

How to Enter Mind Flayer Colony in BG3

You can reach the other side of Oubliette by progressing through the main story and beating Ketheric on the Moonrise Towers rooftop. Although Ketheric is no longer immortal, the man is still an experienced fighter and does not go down easily. When he’s about to be defeated, Ketheric will call forth a Nautiloid’s tentacle that will break one of the towers.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The resulting hole will become the entrance you can use to reach the Mind Flayer Colony. You will encounter several interesting NPCs, puzzles, and quests in this area. In fact, you can even rescue three people from terrible fates: Mizora, Zevlor, and Us.

If you’re playing as The Dark Urge, you will also glean some information about your hazy past and see a fellow Bhaalspawn, Orin. You will encounter her, Gortash, and Ketheric on the lowest floor in the Mind Flayer Colony, where they will discuss their plans to attack Baldur’s Gate.

However, before facing Ketheric in BG3, I recommend visiting the Necrotic Library to solve the Brain Link puzzle. Besides learning about the fallen Illithid Empire from the broken mural, you will also receive a rare weapon called the Blade of the Oppressed Souls.