Necrotic Laboratory Brain Connect Puzzle Solution in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

While exploring the Mind Flayer Colony in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will encounter a strange brain connect puzzle in the Necrotic Laboratory. Although it may seem simple, this puzzle can be rather tricky if you’re not careful.

How to Solve Necrotic Laboratory Brain Link Puzzle in BG3

Your main goal is to connect the four nodes to its counterpart on the other side. Unfortunately, you cannot use the same node twice because each brain section must have its own path.

There are four ability nodes you need to connect: Reason, Memory, Emotion, and Speech. I recommend starting from Reason, and you can connect the nodes by clicking the purple node first. Here is the path you can make:

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Once you’re done, you can move on to Memory, the green node, and you must link it to the final node on the lower left side.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The next one you can connect is the yellow node related to Emotion. The receiving node is located underneath the Reason node.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The last one is Speech, and its receiver is on the right side of the Reason node. It has a light blue color, and you only need to connect four nodes.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Once you solve the puzzle, you can gain access to the Desecrated Relief. Examining the artifact will grant you some information about the fallen Illithid empire, and the Dream Visitor will even comment on the Grand Design.

Besides solving the brain connect puzzle in the Necrotic Laboratory, you can also encounter Mizora in the Mind Flayer pod. Although most people may automatically save the devil, killing the woman is also an option. I recommend reading our BG3 guide before you make this decision, though, since it will heavily impact Wyll.