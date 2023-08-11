How to Romance Mizora in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Look, we get it. Despite her more devious nature and fiendish manipulation of Wyll, you’re still eager to romance Mizora in Baldur’s Gate 3. The only problem is, she isn’t a permanent party member and you’re not sure how to trigger the option to wine and dine her. We were in the same boat, but after making some progress, we’re here to tell you everything you need to know.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Mizora Romance Guide: How to Gain Approval, Important Choices, and More

As you might expect, you’ll need to keep your approval score in mind if you want to romance Mizora in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Though you aren’t explicitly shown whether she approves of you or not, your standing with her is affected in much the same way as it is with other characters. Speak to her kindly in Act 1, and don’t be overly antagonistic with her when she hassles Wyll. Likewise, don’t explicitly try to get Wyll out of his contract without Skill Checks. Instead, aim for the dialogue choices that try to achieve a compromise and make both parties happy.

How to Save Mizora in the Mind Flayer Colony

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

It’s also very important that you save Mizora during the Mind Flayer Colony section in Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3’s story.

When she tasks Wyll with finding an asset trapped there, you’ll discover that she herself is the asset. When she says to release her, make sure you don’t activate the pod and instead break her out with the Strength skill check. If you need to, make a new save and switch to another party member with the appropriate score, retrying until you succeed.

Once she’s free, don’t be antagonistic toward her. You can, however, ask her to reduce Wyll’s contract time or give him a reward for helping her. Afterward, she should leave happy and will see you in a higher standing because you saved her.

Which Dialogue Options Let You Romance Mizora in Baldur’s Gate Act 3? Answered

So long as you do this, Mizora will still be alive in Act 3 and can offer you a romantic experience with her.

She’ll appear in your camp, and you can talk to her to trigger the event. Once she says you’re hungry for something more than mortal flesh, blood, and bone, you’ll need to select the following dialogue options:

Sounds delicious. What are you suggesting?

Smile.

So long as you do this, the romance scene with her will trigger the next time you sleep for a Long Rest. This will cause an issue with Wyll and Karlach though, so keep that in mind if you’ve romanced either character or are on shaky ground with them Approval-wise.

Hopefully this guide made it a little easier for you to romance Mizora in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more tips, tricks, and info on the game, take a look at some of our other articles down below.