How to Level Up Fast in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Learning to level up fast in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is crucial if you truly want to enhance your Arisen’s abilities. While you don’t unlock new skills or abilities at each level, it does boost your HP and stamina stats. Considering how tough late-game encounters can be – especially when you finally do battle with some dragons – you’ll want to be as high a level as possible.

Recommended Videos

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Level Up Tips

The following tips will help you level up your Dragon’s Dogma 2 character with ease. Note that some areas of the map should be reserved until you reach a high enough level. If you really want to see everything the game has to offer, you’ll need to start troubling the overall level cap to survive.

Kill All Wild Beasts

First and foremost, slaying the wild enemies constantly patrolling the open world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a great way to net extra XP. We’ve found that the best to go for are the wild wolves. Each one you kill provides 300-400 XP, and they’re incredibly easy to dispatch of.

Even if it’s one of your Pawns that lands the killing blow to defeat a wild enemy, you still get the whole share of XP for that encounter. Since most enemies spawn in groups of three or four, there’s always a few thousand XP on offer for each battle.

The main quest involves lots of trekking back and forth from specific areas. The route from the Checkpoint to Bakkbatahl, for example, places you in front of Golems, griffons, and plenty of low-level enemies like goblins and thieves. If you’re brave enough, tackling all of these threats while heading to your next main objective should get you up a rank or two.

Image Source: Capcom

Clear Quests

This one goes without saying, but completing any quest, be it main or side, nets you XP as well. We’ve even found that getting the ‘bad’ ending of a branching quest still provides you with thousands of XP. For that reason, there’s nothing to stop you from clearing each and every quest you pick up along the way.

That said, it’s hard to predict just how much XP you’ll get for each quest. Usually, it’s at least 2,000 XP for menial side quests, increasing depending on the length of the quest and its relevance to the Arisen’s main story.

Focus on Low-Level Areas

A classic RPG approach, there’s no reason not to head back to the early areas of Dragon’s Dogma 2 to blaze through dungeons and enemy hordes. This is the Vernworth area of the map, which will now be devoid of new quests – provided you’ve agreed to continue past the point of no return in the main quest.

Regardless, you can head there and fight big enemies like griffons that are much weaker, with fewer health bars than in more high-level areas. There are still random events and caves to clear, and it’ll be much easier to do than in areas more attuned to your level.

With a combination of those three methods, you’ll be leveling up easily in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Also note that if you play without Pawns, or with Pawns much lower than your level, you get bonus XP too. That said, it’ll be a whole lot harder!

For more on the game, check out how to get Wyrmslife Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2. We’ve also got guides on how to get Medusa’s head and how to complete the masquerade quest.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more