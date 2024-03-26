There’s nothing worse than grinding through a quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2, only for your reward to not pop at the end. XP and gold coins are hard to come by, especially in the early hours when you’re vying to rapidly upgrade your gear. Here’s how to fix Dragon’s Dogma 2 quest rewards not appearing.

Quest Rewards Not Appearing in Dragon’s Dogma 2 Fix

If you’re finding that Dragon’s Dogma 2 quests aren’t providing rewards, it’s worth uninstalling the game and reinstalling it entirely. Failing that, you may have to start a new save.

It’s not an ideal situation at all, so the only other choice is to stop playing Dragon’s Dogma 2 until Capcom releases a patch to fix the bug. It was first spotted by Reddit user SarcasticPoshy on the game’s subreddit:

At the time of writing, Capcom hasn’t provided a response to this particular bug. Fortunately, it seems so far to have only afflicted side quests, so you should be able to get through the main quest without a hitch. That said, if you’re trying to add skills to your pawns or brush up on abilities for your Vocation, this could well cause a problem.

Since it’s likely a bug within your save data instead of just general gameplay, given how selective it is, it’s hard to diagnose many fixes. Starting a new save may work, but you’ll lose all of your progress as a result. That’s why we’d primarily recommend you wait until Capcom speaks out on the issue, at which point a hotfix could land in the short term.

To do that, keep tabs on the Dragon’s Dogma 2 X page. On top of that, be sure to check for a software update any time you boot the game up on your console and PC, to ensure you’ve got all the latest bug fixes installed.

That’s all the help we’ve got so far on Dragon’s Dogma 2 quest rewards not appearing. To learn more about the game, check out our map level recommendations and whether you should side with Simon or Raghnall. We’ve also got a guide on how to defeat the dragon in Melve.

