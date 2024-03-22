Should You Side With Simon or Raghnall in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Choices are a major part of many of the quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and the game loves hitting you with confusing choices where it tricks you into making the wrong decision. One such quest is the escort quest, Tensions on The High Road, where you need to choose between Raghnall and Simon near the Border Town. Let’s go over both choices and their consequences.

Recommended Videos

How to Start Tensions on the High Road

Once you’ve met Raghnall in Baakbathaal, you’ll eventually have a guard approach you in Vernworth or the Border Town. The guard will ask you to help escort a noble who supports your cause across the border. Head to the marked location near the Border Town and start the quest. On the way there, you’ll be attacked by none other than your good old friend Raghnall.

Pick a Side: Simon or Raghnall?

You’ll have to choose between attacking the guard Simon or attacking Raghnall and fending him off. Regardless of which you choose, the outcome results in you having to follow Raghnall to a nearby cave.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

He explains that this envoy mission was a trap where the guards would assassinate your escort target and pin the blame on you. Essentially, it was a setup that Raghnall was trying to prevent. Therefore, if you want to be on the right side of history, we suggest you side with Raghnall and kill off the guards.

In the cave, you’ll have to fight off some Saurians and Hobgoblins alongside Raghnall. Make your way through and exit the caverns, where you’ll end up separated from Raghnall and complete the quest.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Luckily, there are no serious consequences to this choice as you get the same outcome regardless of what you choose. Furthermore, the reward is the same 12,000 G no matter which you choose and you won’t face any short-term or long-term consequences.

That’s all you need to know about the Simon or Raghnall choice during the Tensions on the High Road quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2. For more guides, learn how to enter Myrddin’s Home and how to find Rodge.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more