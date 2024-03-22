Dragon’s Dogma 2 drops players into the shoes of a character branded as an Arisen who must fight through a mystical world struck by geopolitical conflict. As two kingdoms wage war, your Arisen’s true challenge is against the many ruthless beasts and deities that roam the lands, including Medusa herself. You have the chance to not only vanquish her but even obtain her head which has more use than just a trophy. If you’re wondering how to claim it, here’s our handy guide for how to get Medusa’s head in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Where to Find Medusa in Dragon’s Dogma 2 & How to Claim Her Head

Image Source: Capcom Inc

While Dragon’s Dogma 2 is full of fascinating and fearsome beasts for your Arisen to engage with throughout the game, one that truly stands out is none other than Medusa. Your first encounter with her takes place during the prologue’s tutorial, where she serves as your means of practicing combat and other mechanics.

If you desire a true rematch with her, as well as the chance to gain a one-of-a-kind weapon, you can seek out Medusa later on in the game. You’ll need to head south of Bakbattahl and find a certain cave location in the jungle called the Caliginous Depths. The Ropeway is a reliable way to get there quicker.

You’ll know you’ve found the right place when you see a display of petrified corpses around the entrance. Of course, you’re not there to heed the warning.

Image Source: Capcom Inc

Head inside to find Medusa lurking and ready to add you to her collection of victims. We advise having your Pawns well-prepared, with one preferably immune to petrification and/or has the ability to remove the status effect (Chirurgeon).

Her moveset is thankfully pretty straightforward. Along with attacks like Arrow Volley, her primary threat is her Petrifying Glare. Her eyes will glow red and fire a laser in a targeted direction. To protect yourself from it, you can hide behind any nearby barriers like pillars.

If you want to claim Medusa’s head as your prize, the main thing to focus on during the fight is targeting her weak spot, which is the back of her neck. Climb onto her back at every opportunity and pinpoint as many of your strikes in that area as possible, which should stun her and make her vulnerable. Land your killing blow on her neck, and with success, you’ll fully decapitate her and can claim her head as a useable item afterward.

Should you decide to equip it, Medusa’s Head will attach to your belt like an accessory, and it can be used to petrify enemies when needed. However, do keep in mind that as long as it’s in your inventory, Medusa’s Head will degrade over time. Therefore, you may want to consider keeping it in storage until you’re sure that you need it.

That concludes our guide for how to get Medusa’s Head in Dragon’s Dogma 2. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how challenging it was for you to claim this prize.

