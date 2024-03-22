Dragon’s Dogma 2 Full World Map & Locations

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a map four times as large as the previous game, so there is much to see and do. As this is a different world from what you may know already, you are probably wondering what is in store for you in this massive open world! Read on to find the Dragon’s Dogma 2 full world map and locations.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Full World Map

The world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is split into three main areas: Vermund to the north, Battahl to the south-west, and the Agamen Volcanic Island to the south. Each area is clouded over to start, with only a few roads to see, but as you explore you will uncover each new place. The entire map is unlocked at New Game+.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Three races of people inhabit this world: humans, elves, and beastren, and they each try to keep to their own region. Humans rule the kingdom of Vermund to the north with the elves as their close neighbors at Sacred Arbor. The beastren reside in Battahl, an area of steep canyons and many ancient ruins.

Dragon’s Dogma Notable Locations

Within Vermound is the major city of Venworth. This is the first city you will discover and will become very familiar to you as you progress. Here you will find Captain Brant who is good enough to give you a quest or two, with many transport routes taking you further afield.

Melve is a tiny village you will come across while exploring the main story. You may think there is not much to do in such a small place but do look around. You may find some interesting side quests to embark upon.

Harve Village is always in need of rescuing! If you want to gain some easy experience and a good old fight, then help the poor villagers out.

Checkpoint Rest Town is the practically-named small town perfect for those journeying from Vermund to Battahl. Pick up some side quests or just grab a few provisions while you stop for a rest.

Bakbattahl is the second major city and is found within Battahl. It is a long journey to reach Bakbattahl, and only recommended for those who have reached level 25. It is well worth it, however! This area has many fulfilling missions to take on.

Volcanic Island Camp is situated down south, in the Agamen Volcanic Island area. Without giving too much away, let’s just say you will want to make the journey when you are strong enough.

